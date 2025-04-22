News 9

Aussie pitcher joins LG Twins

[Anchor]

The leading team in professional baseball, LG Twins, has signed Australian national team pitcher Coen Wynne to replace the injured foreign starter Hernandez.

Considering the Asian quota system for next year, they called him in early during spring camp to assess his skills, which turned out to be a 'brilliant move'.

This is a report by Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

In February, LG set up their spring camp in Arizona, USA.

A tall foreign pitcher, over 190 cm, appeared on the mound during their internal scrimmage.

Although he was invited as a guest player and had no uniform or number, he left a strong impression by overpowering LG's key hitters, including Park Dong-won, Hong Chang-ki, and Austin.

At that time, no one knew that Coen Wynne, who also represented Australia in last year's Premier 12, would quickly don the LG uniform as Hernandez's replacement.

It took only five days from Hernandez's diagnosis of a six-week absence to the signing of a replacement foreign player.

LG's decision to invite a guest player to camp has turned out to be a 'masterstroke' at this point.

[Cha Myung-seok/LG General Manager: "Next year, there is the Asian quota system, right? We thought we should take a look in advance for the Asian quota system, and if our foreign pitchers get injured, we would need to use a replacement foreign player... That’s why we called him."]

Coen Wynne is scheduled to arrive on the 24th and will immediately join the team.

With an overwhelming performance, LG is currently recording 18 wins and 5 losses, nearing an 80% win rate, and aims to minimize the impact of Hernandez's two losses in the starting lineup with Wynne's addition.

[Cha Myung-seok/LG General Manager: "He throws strikes well and knows how to throw breaking balls. We saw during camp that he reached 147 km/h, and when he was with the Australian national team, he even hit 150 km/h. He competes well against batters, so that’s what we’re looking at."]

The so-called 'successful family' LG is expected to extend their lead even further, thanks to their swift actions.

KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

