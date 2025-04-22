100m rising star: Nwamadi Joel Jin

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



High school record-breaker and 100m sprint hopeful Nwamadi Joel Jin has become the fastest man on the adult stage as well.



Dreaming of becoming the first in Korea to break the 9-second barrier, Joel Jin is also planning to study abroad in the United States in the second half of this year.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



Although the start was a bit slow, Nwamadi Joel Jin began to surge forward fiercely from the middle of the race.



Showcasing incredible stamina, Joel Jin roared as he crossed the finish line, confident of his gold medal.



With a time of 10.41 seconds, he took first place overall.



Clenching his fists, Joel Jin became the best after surpassing all competitors in just his second competition on the adult stage.



He also secured a spot to compete in next month's Asian Athletics Championships, bringing him the honor of wearing the Taegeuk mark.



[Nwamadi Joel Jin/Yecheon County Office: "I believed that I could always perform well in the second half. I am always confident about winning a medal. I will continue to prepare hard so that I can perform well on that day."]



His potential is even more limitless as he plans to study in the United States, making him the first in Korean athletics to do so.



He has grand dreams of breaking the 9-second barrier after enrolling in a university in Houston.



[Nwamadi Joel Jin/Yecheon County Office: "I am planning to choose Houston for training. Just the thought of studying abroad is so positive that I want to go as soon as possible."]



Having successfully landed on the adult stage, Nwamadi Joel Jin is emerging as a hope to fulfill the long-standing aspirations of Korean athletics.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



