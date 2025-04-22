News Today

[News Today] US tariffs reduce Korea’s exports

입력 2025.04.22 (16:08) 수정 2025.04.22 (16:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Korea's export slump from U.S. tariff policies is now showing up in the numbers. Shipments to the U.S. have dropped more than 10 percent this month. And the impact is rippling through the nation's overall trade performance.

[REPORT]
Automobiles account for nearly half of Korea's exports to the U.S.

As the U.S. began imposing a higher tariff of 25 percent from April 3rd, there have been concerns that it would deal a blow to Korea's auto exports.

And the fallout is clearly shown in the nation's export data for this month.

Until April 20th, shipments of passenger cars to the U.S. dropped over 20 percent, compared to the same period last year.

This has caused the nation's exports to the U.S. to decrease by 14.3 percent.

Korea's total exports has fallen as well.

Of its top ten export products, semiconductors were the only item whose exports increased and shipments of the remaining nine items dwindled.

Jang Sang-sik / Korea International Trade Association
Since Trump has vowed to raise tariffs starting April, exporters may have advanced shipments in March or put them off to May or June.

Despite the U.S.' pause of 25-percent reciprocal tariffs, Korea has already recorded a drop in its exports.

For the first time since the expansive U.S. tariffs took effect, Seoul and Washington will hold bilateral trade talks at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Korea time.

The negotiations will take place in a "two plus two" format with the respective finance and trade chiefs attending.

Han Duck-soo / Acting President
We will seek to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with a focus on trade balance, shipbuilding and LNG.

Korea's top priority is to work out a reduction or a full removal of the reciprocal tariffs as well as levies on individual items like cars and chips.

But observers predict that it would be difficult for the nation to lower or remove the item-by-item tariffs through negotiations, as they are also applied to other countries around the world.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] US tariffs reduce Korea’s exports
    • 입력 2025-04-22 16:08:18
    • 수정2025-04-22 16:09:48
    News Today

[LEAD]
Korea's export slump from U.S. tariff policies is now showing up in the numbers. Shipments to the U.S. have dropped more than 10 percent this month. And the impact is rippling through the nation's overall trade performance.

[REPORT]
Automobiles account for nearly half of Korea's exports to the U.S.

As the U.S. began imposing a higher tariff of 25 percent from April 3rd, there have been concerns that it would deal a blow to Korea's auto exports.

And the fallout is clearly shown in the nation's export data for this month.

Until April 20th, shipments of passenger cars to the U.S. dropped over 20 percent, compared to the same period last year.

This has caused the nation's exports to the U.S. to decrease by 14.3 percent.

Korea's total exports has fallen as well.

Of its top ten export products, semiconductors were the only item whose exports increased and shipments of the remaining nine items dwindled.

Jang Sang-sik / Korea International Trade Association
Since Trump has vowed to raise tariffs starting April, exporters may have advanced shipments in March or put them off to May or June.

Despite the U.S.' pause of 25-percent reciprocal tariffs, Korea has already recorded a drop in its exports.

For the first time since the expansive U.S. tariffs took effect, Seoul and Washington will hold bilateral trade talks at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Korea time.

The negotiations will take place in a "two plus two" format with the respective finance and trade chiefs attending.

Han Duck-soo / Acting President
We will seek to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with a focus on trade balance, shipbuilding and LNG.

Korea's top priority is to work out a reduction or a full removal of the reciprocal tariffs as well as levies on individual items like cars and chips.

But observers predict that it would be difficult for the nation to lower or remove the item-by-item tariffs through negotiations, as they are also applied to other countries around the world.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보/단독] ‘명태균 의혹’ 수사 검찰, 전광삼 <br>시민사회수석 소환 조사

[속보/단독] ‘명태균 의혹’ 수사 검찰, 전광삼 시민사회수석 소환 조사
대법, 이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 사건 전원합의체 회부…심리 착수

대법, 이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 사건 전원합의체 회부…심리 착수
최상목, 관세 협상 출국…<br>범부처 대표단 방미 준비

최상목, 관세 협상 출국…범부처 대표단 방미 준비
민주당 주자들, 정책 행보…<br>국민의힘, 오늘 대선 경선 1차 컷오프

민주당 주자들, 정책 행보…국민의힘, 오늘 대선 경선 1차 컷오프
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.