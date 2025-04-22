[News Today] US tariffs reduce Korea’s exports

입력 2025-04-22 16:08:18 수정 2025-04-22 16:09:48 News Today





[LEAD]

Korea's export slump from U.S. tariff policies is now showing up in the numbers. Shipments to the U.S. have dropped more than 10 percent this month. And the impact is rippling through the nation's overall trade performance.



[REPORT]

Automobiles account for nearly half of Korea's exports to the U.S.



As the U.S. began imposing a higher tariff of 25 percent from April 3rd, there have been concerns that it would deal a blow to Korea's auto exports.



And the fallout is clearly shown in the nation's export data for this month.



Until April 20th, shipments of passenger cars to the U.S. dropped over 20 percent, compared to the same period last year.



This has caused the nation's exports to the U.S. to decrease by 14.3 percent.



Korea's total exports has fallen as well.



Of its top ten export products, semiconductors were the only item whose exports increased and shipments of the remaining nine items dwindled.



Jang Sang-sik / Korea International Trade Association

Since Trump has vowed to raise tariffs starting April, exporters may have advanced shipments in March or put them off to May or June.



Despite the U.S.' pause of 25-percent reciprocal tariffs, Korea has already recorded a drop in its exports.



For the first time since the expansive U.S. tariffs took effect, Seoul and Washington will hold bilateral trade talks at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Korea time.



The negotiations will take place in a "two plus two" format with the respective finance and trade chiefs attending.



Han Duck-soo / Acting President

We will seek to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with a focus on trade balance, shipbuilding and LNG.



Korea's top priority is to work out a reduction or a full removal of the reciprocal tariffs as well as levies on individual items like cars and chips.



But observers predict that it would be difficult for the nation to lower or remove the item-by-item tariffs through negotiations, as they are also applied to other countries around the world.