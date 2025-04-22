News Today

[News Today] Increasing circumvention from China

입력 2025.04.22 (16:08) 수정 2025.04.22 (16:09)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
Disguising foreign-made goods as Korean to export them to third countries is called “illegal circumvention exports.”As more exporters resort to this tactic to avoid steep U.S. tariffs, the Korea Customs Service has launched an intensive crackdown.

[REPORT]
This is a bonded warehouse used before customs clearance.

Opening the steel door reveals a warehouse packed with mattresses.

These are Chinese-made mattresses shipped from Shenzhen.

After a brief stop at Busan Port, they will be exported to the U.S. market.

Company staff / (VOICE MODIFIED)
(These are all imported, not made here, right?) All imported. We don't have the materials to produce them here.

But the papers stating the country of origin say the products were made in Korea.

The U.S. imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese mattresses of up to 1,731%.

If classified as made in Korea, the tariff would be zero percent.

Lee Kwang-woo / Korea Customs Service
Because Korea has a higher level of trust, goods entering the U.S. from here face fewer inspections compared to those from other countries.

The line between legal transshipment and illegal export lies in whether actual manufacturing or assembly takes place.

If a product is manufactured or assembled in a Korean factory, even by a foreign company, it can be labeled “Made in Korea.”
But simply changing the packaging or label and marking it as Korean-made is illegal.

Over the past five years, over 170 violations have been detected, with more than 90% of them involving Chinese-made products.

The higher the U.S. raises tariffs on China, the more likely these illegal circumvention exports become.

Korean and U.S. customs authorities have agreed to increase information sharing on illegal transshipments that merely pass through Korea.

From January to March this year, the value of illegal circumvention exports disguised as Korean exports to the U.S. reached 28.5 billion won, or some 20 million dollars, already exceeding last year’s annual total.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Increasing circumvention from China
    • 입력 2025-04-22 16:08:30
    • 수정2025-04-22 16:09:56
    News Today

[LEAD]
Disguising foreign-made goods as Korean to export them to third countries is called “illegal circumvention exports.”As more exporters resort to this tactic to avoid steep U.S. tariffs, the Korea Customs Service has launched an intensive crackdown.

[REPORT]
This is a bonded warehouse used before customs clearance.

Opening the steel door reveals a warehouse packed with mattresses.

These are Chinese-made mattresses shipped from Shenzhen.

After a brief stop at Busan Port, they will be exported to the U.S. market.

Company staff / (VOICE MODIFIED)
(These are all imported, not made here, right?) All imported. We don't have the materials to produce them here.

But the papers stating the country of origin say the products were made in Korea.

The U.S. imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese mattresses of up to 1,731%.

If classified as made in Korea, the tariff would be zero percent.

Lee Kwang-woo / Korea Customs Service
Because Korea has a higher level of trust, goods entering the U.S. from here face fewer inspections compared to those from other countries.

The line between legal transshipment and illegal export lies in whether actual manufacturing or assembly takes place.

If a product is manufactured or assembled in a Korean factory, even by a foreign company, it can be labeled “Made in Korea.”
But simply changing the packaging or label and marking it as Korean-made is illegal.

Over the past five years, over 170 violations have been detected, with more than 90% of them involving Chinese-made products.

The higher the U.S. raises tariffs on China, the more likely these illegal circumvention exports become.

Korean and U.S. customs authorities have agreed to increase information sharing on illegal transshipments that merely pass through Korea.

From January to March this year, the value of illegal circumvention exports disguised as Korean exports to the U.S. reached 28.5 billion won, or some 20 million dollars, already exceeding last year’s annual total.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보/단독] ‘명태균 의혹’ 수사 검찰, 전광삼 <br>시민사회수석 소환 조사

[속보/단독] ‘명태균 의혹’ 수사 검찰, 전광삼 시민사회수석 소환 조사
대법, 이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 사건 전원합의체 회부…심리 착수

대법, 이재명 ‘선거법 위반’ 사건 전원합의체 회부…심리 착수
최상목, 관세 협상 출국…<br>범부처 대표단 방미 준비

최상목, 관세 협상 출국…범부처 대표단 방미 준비
민주당 주자들, 정책 행보…<br>국민의힘, 오늘 대선 경선 1차 컷오프

민주당 주자들, 정책 행보…국민의힘, 오늘 대선 경선 1차 컷오프
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.