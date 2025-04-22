[News Today] Increasing circumvention from China

[LEAD]

Disguising foreign-made goods as Korean to export them to third countries is called “illegal circumvention exports.”As more exporters resort to this tactic to avoid steep U.S. tariffs, the Korea Customs Service has launched an intensive crackdown.



[REPORT]

This is a bonded warehouse used before customs clearance.



Opening the steel door reveals a warehouse packed with mattresses.



These are Chinese-made mattresses shipped from Shenzhen.



After a brief stop at Busan Port, they will be exported to the U.S. market.



Company staff / (VOICE MODIFIED)

(These are all imported, not made here, right?) All imported. We don't have the materials to produce them here.



But the papers stating the country of origin say the products were made in Korea.



The U.S. imposes anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese mattresses of up to 1,731%.



If classified as made in Korea, the tariff would be zero percent.



Lee Kwang-woo / Korea Customs Service

Because Korea has a higher level of trust, goods entering the U.S. from here face fewer inspections compared to those from other countries.



The line between legal transshipment and illegal export lies in whether actual manufacturing or assembly takes place.



If a product is manufactured or assembled in a Korean factory, even by a foreign company, it can be labeled “Made in Korea.”

But simply changing the packaging or label and marking it as Korean-made is illegal.



Over the past five years, over 170 violations have been detected, with more than 90% of them involving Chinese-made products.



The higher the U.S. raises tariffs on China, the more likely these illegal circumvention exports become.



Korean and U.S. customs authorities have agreed to increase information sharing on illegal transshipments that merely pass through Korea.



From January to March this year, the value of illegal circumvention exports disguised as Korean exports to the U.S. reached 28.5 billion won, or some 20 million dollars, already exceeding last year’s annual total.