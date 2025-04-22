News Today

[News Today] Plane parts fall due to pilot error

[LEAD]
Just weeks after vowing to prevent a recurrence with stern resolve, the Air Force has once again come under fire. During a nighttime live-fire drill over Pyeongchang-gun County in Gangwon-do Province, two gun pods and two fuel tanks detached from a KA-1 aircraft mid-flight.

[REPORT]
After last month’s accidental bombing, the Air Force vowed to prevent a recurrence with stern resolve.

But after one month, on Friday night, two gun pods and two fuel tanks fell from the wings of a KA-1 aircraft during a nighttime live-fire drill in Pyeongchang-gun County, Gangwon-do Province.

The gun pods contained 250 rounds of live ammunition and 250 rounds of machine gun ammo, totaling 500 rounds.

They fell over uninhabited mountainous terrain.

The fuel tanks were also empty and did not lead to casualties or a wildfire.

The cause of the accident was again due to pilot error.

The KA-1 carries two pilots, and at the time, they were training with night vision goggles.

As strong wind came in, the rear-seat pilot tried to adjust the air vent, but mistakenly pressed the external jettison button located above the vent.

Jang Dong-ha / Air Force
It's believed the pilot, focused on his task, mistook the airdrop button for the heater outlet.

This pilot had some 700 hours of flight time with this particular aircraft and was a certified instructor.

Following the latest mishap, all flight training has been suspended excluding essential flights.

This has also caused disruptions to the joint South Korea-U.S. "Freedom Flag" air force drill, which began last Thursday.

The Air Force will begin a 100-day initiative aimed at restoring trust.

But it won't be able to avoid criticism over lax discipline amid a series of back to back accidents.

