[News Today] China's maritime structure in PMZ

[LEAD]
A massive maritime structure China installed in the West Sea has been identified as a repurposed oil rig. Beijing claims it serves as a support facility for aquafarming. But the Korean government sees it differently. South Korean officials say they're taking the matter seriously and are considering a proportionate response

[REPORT]
A large maritime structure measuring about 70 meters in height and 80 meters in width equipped with a helipad.

It was installed illegally by China in the Provisional Measures Zone in the West Sea in 2022.

Named "Atlantic Amsterdam" the structure appears to be a discarded oil rig that was built in France in 1982 and used to drill oil in the Middle East before it was remodeled into the current form.

The structure is located close to two previously installed structures, Shen Lan 1 and 2, which it claims are for aquafarming.

China reportedly claims the structure is for managing and assisting them.

The Korean government has been dispatching inspection vessels twice a year to check on the area since confirming the structure's existence three years ago, but China has been recently blocking access to the area for Korean inspectors.

There is speculation that the facility is fixed to the ocean floor with posts, but the government has yet to find out.

However, it added it has been discussing the installation of appropriate facilities such as fish farms as part of proportionate response.

Kang Do-hyung / Minister of Oceans & Fisheries
It's a grave issue concerning the protection of our maritime territory. We are mulling practical measures including proportionate response jointly with the government.

Seoul plans to bring up the issue of illegally installed maritime structures in the West Sea at the upcoming South Korea-China director-general-level diplomatic meeting slated for this week.

