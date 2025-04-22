News Today

[News Today] Japanese tourists buy rice in Korea

[LEAD]
With rice prices soaring in Japan, more Japanese tourists are purchasing rice in Korea while travelling. Korean rice has also begun to be exported to Japan.

[REPORT]
A large supermarket in Seoul popular among foreigners.

Those gathering at the rice section are Japanese tourists.

"It was tasty."

The main focus is the price.

"It's cheap."
"Last year, rice prices were around this level in Japan."
"It is cheaper in Korea."

Prices have doubled in Japan.

Masako Osakada / Japanese tourist
Prices of Korean rice are about half the rice prices in Japan. The price is an advantage.

As rice prices in Japan increase, Korean rice has become relatively cheaper.

The number of Japanese people bringing rice from Korea to Japan has surged.

To bring rice into Japan, a quarantine certificate from Korea is required. Last month alone, 119 certificates were issued, 20 times more than a year ago.

This month, Korea also began exporting domestically grown rice to Japan.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Federation shipped two tons of rice to Japan on April 8 for the first time. It sold out in two weeks.

Although a tariff of 341 yen or 2.42 U.S. dollars per kilogram was imposed, its price was lower than that of Japanese rice.

The NACF will export 10 more tons of rice to Japan early next month.

NACF official / (VOICE MODIFIED)
With soaring rice prices in Japan, this can be a good opportunity for Korean rice exporters.

The unusual surge in Japan’s rice prices has opened up new opportunities for Korean rice exports, and further export talks are underway.

