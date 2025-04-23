Final four set in PPP primary

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We begin with news about the presidential election.



The final four candidates for the People Power Party's primary have been determined.



They are Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo.



Starting tomorrow (Apr. 23) with Media Day, the second round of the primary race will officially begin.



This is reporter Lee Ye-jin.



[Report]



The candidates for the second round of the People Power Party's presidential primary have been confirmed.



They are Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo.



Candidates Na Kyung-won, Yang Hyang-ja, Yoo Jeong-bok, and Lee Cheol-woo have been eliminated.



The first round of the primary was conducted through a public opinion poll targeting 4,000 ordinary citizens.



To prevent strategic voting, the survey was limited to supporters of the People Power Party and undecided voters.



As a result, attention was focused not only on the so-called 'three strong candidates' Kim Moon-soo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo, but also on who would secure the fourth spot.



Candidate Na, backed by strong support from conservative voters, and candidate Ahn, who emphasized broadening the moderate voter base, engaged in fierce competition, with Ahn ultimately emerging as the winner.



Earlier today (Apr. 22), the candidates continued their policy activities.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo has proposed a policy to provide one-room apartments near university campuses at half the regular price.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We cannot change the future of Korea without changing the lives of young people."]



Candidate Ahn Cheol-soo appealed for support from the people of Daegu.



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate/Daegu KBS1 Radio 'Today’s Magazine': "During COVID-19, I risked my life to come to Daegu and provide medical services."]



Candidate Han Dong-hoon announced a strategy for five mega-polises.



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "We aim to create five cities like Seoul across the country."]



Candidate Hong Joon-pyo promised to immediately accept four demands from the medical community if elected.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party presidential primary candidate: "Upon review, I believe this is something the government should accept."]



The second round of the primary will be conducted in a 2-to-2 structure regarding support for or against impeachment.



Tomorrow's 'Media Day' event will be followed by two days of one-on-one debates starting the day after tomorrow (Apr. 24), and a four-candidate debate will be held on Saturday.



After that, the votes from the electoral group and public opinion polls, which will be reflected at a 50-50% ratio, will determine the final two candidates for the primary on the 29th.



If a candidate receives a majority of the votes in the second round, they will be confirmed as the final candidate.



This is KBS News, Lee Ye-jin.



