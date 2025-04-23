Lee scales back campaign
입력 2025.04.23 (00:17)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The Democratic Party's presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Kyung-soo, and Kim Dong-yeon are continuing their competition over pledges ahead of the weekend primary.
However, candidate Lee Jae-myung, who won decisively in last week's primary, appears to be minimizing public schedules and entering risk management mode.
Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.
[Report]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had no public schedule other than attending court, announced his climate policy to accelerate the coal phase-out and plans for a strengthened public healthcare integrated care system via social media.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 18: "The national responsibility system for caregiving is being promoted as one of the five national responsibility systems...."]
His quiet campaign strategy, avoiding frequent media exposure and attacking rival candidates, contrasts sharply with the 2017 presidential primary.
[Lee Jae-myung/Then-Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Mar. 2017: "(Candidate Moon Jae-in) often seems unclear about what he wants to do. Changes in a leader's words and attitude on major issues can be a really serious problem."]
It seems to be a strategy to reduce risks by preemptively blocking unnecessary controversies, believing he has already solidified his lead.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 21: "I have suffered a lot because I have been caught up in my words too much...."]
On the other hand, candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are struggling to differentiate themselves for a turnaround.
Ahead of the Honam region primary, candidate Kim Kyung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju, promising to support local governments with over 30 trillion won in autonomous budgets annually and to build a metropolitan transportation network.
[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "How can we create a region where we don't have to worry about regional extinction? Who else can talk about that if not me?"]
Candidate Kim Dong-yeon is targeting voters in Honam and the metropolitan area with plans to include the spirit of May 18 in the constitutional preamble and to create a park on the Yeouido site after relocating the National Assembly to Sejong.
[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If the National Assembly is relocated, we will turn that great site into a Central Park for our citizens and the public."]
The three candidates will engage in a policy debate at their second debate tomorrow (4.23) ahead of the Honam and metropolitan area primaries this week.
KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
The Democratic Party's presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Kyung-soo, and Kim Dong-yeon are continuing their competition over pledges ahead of the weekend primary.
However, candidate Lee Jae-myung, who won decisively in last week's primary, appears to be minimizing public schedules and entering risk management mode.
Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.
[Report]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had no public schedule other than attending court, announced his climate policy to accelerate the coal phase-out and plans for a strengthened public healthcare integrated care system via social media.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 18: "The national responsibility system for caregiving is being promoted as one of the five national responsibility systems...."]
His quiet campaign strategy, avoiding frequent media exposure and attacking rival candidates, contrasts sharply with the 2017 presidential primary.
[Lee Jae-myung/Then-Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Mar. 2017: "(Candidate Moon Jae-in) often seems unclear about what he wants to do. Changes in a leader's words and attitude on major issues can be a really serious problem."]
It seems to be a strategy to reduce risks by preemptively blocking unnecessary controversies, believing he has already solidified his lead.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 21: "I have suffered a lot because I have been caught up in my words too much...."]
On the other hand, candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are struggling to differentiate themselves for a turnaround.
Ahead of the Honam region primary, candidate Kim Kyung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju, promising to support local governments with over 30 trillion won in autonomous budgets annually and to build a metropolitan transportation network.
[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "How can we create a region where we don't have to worry about regional extinction? Who else can talk about that if not me?"]
Candidate Kim Dong-yeon is targeting voters in Honam and the metropolitan area with plans to include the spirit of May 18 in the constitutional preamble and to create a park on the Yeouido site after relocating the National Assembly to Sejong.
[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If the National Assembly is relocated, we will turn that great site into a Central Park for our citizens and the public."]
The three candidates will engage in a policy debate at their second debate tomorrow (4.23) ahead of the Honam and metropolitan area primaries this week.
KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Lee scales back campaign
-
- 입력 2025-04-23 00:17:20
[Anchor]
The Democratic Party's presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Kyung-soo, and Kim Dong-yeon are continuing their competition over pledges ahead of the weekend primary.
However, candidate Lee Jae-myung, who won decisively in last week's primary, appears to be minimizing public schedules and entering risk management mode.
Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.
[Report]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had no public schedule other than attending court, announced his climate policy to accelerate the coal phase-out and plans for a strengthened public healthcare integrated care system via social media.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 18: "The national responsibility system for caregiving is being promoted as one of the five national responsibility systems...."]
His quiet campaign strategy, avoiding frequent media exposure and attacking rival candidates, contrasts sharply with the 2017 presidential primary.
[Lee Jae-myung/Then-Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Mar. 2017: "(Candidate Moon Jae-in) often seems unclear about what he wants to do. Changes in a leader's words and attitude on major issues can be a really serious problem."]
It seems to be a strategy to reduce risks by preemptively blocking unnecessary controversies, believing he has already solidified his lead.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 21: "I have suffered a lot because I have been caught up in my words too much...."]
On the other hand, candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are struggling to differentiate themselves for a turnaround.
Ahead of the Honam region primary, candidate Kim Kyung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju, promising to support local governments with over 30 trillion won in autonomous budgets annually and to build a metropolitan transportation network.
[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "How can we create a region where we don't have to worry about regional extinction? Who else can talk about that if not me?"]
Candidate Kim Dong-yeon is targeting voters in Honam and the metropolitan area with plans to include the spirit of May 18 in the constitutional preamble and to create a park on the Yeouido site after relocating the National Assembly to Sejong.
[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If the National Assembly is relocated, we will turn that great site into a Central Park for our citizens and the public."]
The three candidates will engage in a policy debate at their second debate tomorrow (4.23) ahead of the Honam and metropolitan area primaries this week.
KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
The Democratic Party's presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Kyung-soo, and Kim Dong-yeon are continuing their competition over pledges ahead of the weekend primary.
However, candidate Lee Jae-myung, who won decisively in last week's primary, appears to be minimizing public schedules and entering risk management mode.
Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.
[Report]
Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had no public schedule other than attending court, announced his climate policy to accelerate the coal phase-out and plans for a strengthened public healthcare integrated care system via social media.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 18: "The national responsibility system for caregiving is being promoted as one of the five national responsibility systems...."]
His quiet campaign strategy, avoiding frequent media exposure and attacking rival candidates, contrasts sharply with the 2017 presidential primary.
[Lee Jae-myung/Then-Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Mar. 2017: "(Candidate Moon Jae-in) often seems unclear about what he wants to do. Changes in a leader's words and attitude on major issues can be a really serious problem."]
It seems to be a strategy to reduce risks by preemptively blocking unnecessary controversies, believing he has already solidified his lead.
[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 21: "I have suffered a lot because I have been caught up in my words too much...."]
On the other hand, candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are struggling to differentiate themselves for a turnaround.
Ahead of the Honam region primary, candidate Kim Kyung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju, promising to support local governments with over 30 trillion won in autonomous budgets annually and to build a metropolitan transportation network.
[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "How can we create a region where we don't have to worry about regional extinction? Who else can talk about that if not me?"]
Candidate Kim Dong-yeon is targeting voters in Honam and the metropolitan area with plans to include the spirit of May 18 in the constitutional preamble and to create a park on the Yeouido site after relocating the National Assembly to Sejong.
[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If the National Assembly is relocated, we will turn that great site into a Central Park for our citizens and the public."]
The three candidates will engage in a policy debate at their second debate tomorrow (4.23) ahead of the Honam and metropolitan area primaries this week.
KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
-
-
이희연 기자 hear@kbs.co.kr이희연 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.