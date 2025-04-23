News 9

Lee scales back campaign

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party's presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung, Kim Kyung-soo, and Kim Dong-yeon are continuing their competition over pledges ahead of the weekend primary.

However, candidate Lee Jae-myung, who won decisively in last week's primary, appears to be minimizing public schedules and entering risk management mode.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.

[Report]

Candidate Lee Jae-myung, who had no public schedule other than attending court, announced his climate policy to accelerate the coal phase-out and plans for a strengthened public healthcare integrated care system via social media.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 18: "The national responsibility system for caregiving is being promoted as one of the five national responsibility systems...."]

His quiet campaign strategy, avoiding frequent media exposure and attacking rival candidates, contrasts sharply with the 2017 presidential primary.

[Lee Jae-myung/Then-Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Mar. 2017: "(Candidate Moon Jae-in) often seems unclear about what he wants to do. Changes in a leader's words and attitude on major issues can be a really serious problem."]

It seems to be a strategy to reduce risks by preemptively blocking unnecessary controversies, believing he has already solidified his lead.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate/Apr. 21: "I have suffered a lot because I have been caught up in my words too much...."]

On the other hand, candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are struggling to differentiate themselves for a turnaround.

Ahead of the Honam region primary, candidate Kim Kyung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju, promising to support local governments with over 30 trillion won in autonomous budgets annually and to build a metropolitan transportation network.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "How can we create a region where we don't have to worry about regional extinction? Who else can talk about that if not me?"]

Candidate Kim Dong-yeon is targeting voters in Honam and the metropolitan area with plans to include the spirit of May 18 in the constitutional preamble and to create a park on the Yeouido site after relocating the National Assembly to Sejong.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If the National Assembly is relocated, we will turn that great site into a Central Park for our citizens and the public."]

The three candidates will engage in a policy debate at their second debate tomorrow (4.23) ahead of the Honam and metropolitan area primaries this week.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

