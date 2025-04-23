Talk grows around Han's run

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



While the primaries of both parties are proceeding, the speculation about Han Duck-soo's candidacy is not subsiding.



Civic organizations urging his candidacy have begun their activities, and the leadership of the People Power Party has officially raised the idea of an anti-Lee Jae-Myung coalition.



In the Democratic Party, impeachment claims are resurfacing.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk reports.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo presided over the Cabinet meeting.



He expressed expectations for the upcoming Korea-U.S. trade negotiations scheduled for the day after tomorrow (Apr. 24).



[Han Duck-soo/Acting President: "I expect that we will pave the way for solutions that are mutually beneficial."]



He also visited the memorial for Pope Francis set up at Myeongdong Cathedral.



His actions as acting president are not particularly remarkable.



However, the speculation about his presidential candidacy continues to persist.



Today (Apr. 22), a civic organization was launched to urge Han's candidacy.



[Lee Tae-hoon/Head of the Youth Division, National Presidential Candidate Recommendation Committee: "We recommend Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as a candidate who can wisely navigate through trials and conflicts."]



The political calculations are complex.



The People Power Party announced four candidates advancing to the second round of the primaries.



There are concerns about the impact of Han's candidacy on the primary's popularity.



While the primary candidates have mixed feelings of caution and hope regarding Han's candidacy, the party leadership has once again opened the possibility of a so-called 'big tent'.



[Lee Yang-soo/Secretary General of the People Power Party/SBS Radio 'Kim Tae-hyun's Political Show': "Politics should be viewed from a broader perspective, so we cannot ignore the political position that Acting President Han Duck-soo holds."]



The Democratic Party, which hesitated to pursue impeachment due to concerns about backlash, has seen renewed calls for re-impeachment as speculation about Han's candidacy continues.



They have claimed that the rushed tariff negotiations are intended to induce re-impeachment.



[Jin Sung-jun/Chairman of the Policy Committee, Democratic Party: "I publicly propose that we immediately suspend his duties. The party and the National Assembly must make a decision. Let's promptly push for the impeachment of the Prime Minister."]



However, the Democratic Party clarified that the push for re-impeachment has not been discussed at the leadership level.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!