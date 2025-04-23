News 9

Memorial altar at Myeongdong

입력 2025.04.23 (00:17)

[Anchor]

Official mourning sites have been set up to honor Pope Francis at places like Myeongdong Cathedral.

A procession to mourn the Pope's passing and reflect on his teachings continued throughout the day.

Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has the story.

[Report]

[Jung Soon-taek/Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Seoul: "By your mercy, grant forgiveness and peace to our Pope Francis…."]

A solemn prayer in memory of Pope Francis begins, and chrysanthemums are gradually piled up in front of his portrait.

The first mourning site was established at Seoul's Myeongdong Cathedral.

Even in the heavy rain, the long line of people mourning the Pope's passing shows no signs of diminishing.

[Chae Jin-woo/Siheung City, Gyeonggi Province: "It's quite difficult, and he has done so much. I think it's a sign that he is now resting, as the Lord has called him…."]

The Pope's teaching to always maintain a humble attitude has deeply resonated in the hearts of the faithful.

[Kim Soon-ja/Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province: "He always thought of those who have nothing, and that must have been really hard for him, but because he lived that kind of life, I really respect him."]

[Jo Hyun-joo/Yangcheon District, Seoul: "The Pope always emphasized the importance of peace. I hope there will never be another war in our country."]

The official mourning sites in the country are located at the Apostolic Nunciature in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and Myeongdong Cathedral.

Memorial masses will be held in each diocese across the country.

Catholic dioceses in various regions, including Suwon, Busan, and Cheongju, are also setting up mourning sites and will receive condolences from citizens starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Apr. 23).

Meanwhile, an official condolence delegation from our country, including Cardinal Yeom Soo-jung, will attend the funeral mass for Pope Francis, which will be held in the Vatican on the 26th local time.

This is KBS News Kim Hyun-soo.

공지·정정

