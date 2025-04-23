Pope Francis laid to rest

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The funeral procedures for the late Pope Francis have begun.



In line with his humble character, the funeral rites have been simplified, and his final resting place has been decided to be outside the Vatican.



The Pope left a will requesting that his grave not be adorned and that only his name be inscribed on the tombstone.



First, we will have a report from correspondent Ahn Da-young, and then we will connect to the Vatican.



[Report]



Pope Francis has been laid to rest in a coffin wearing a red vestment and papal mitre.



A rosary is placed in his neatly folded hands.



Unlike past popes who laid in triple-layered coffins, Pope Francis has been laid in a single-layer wooden coffin.



This is in accordance with the Pope's wish to simplify the funeral procedures during his lifetime.



Pope Francis also chose the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome as his final resting place instead of St. Peter's Basilica.



It has been over a century since a pope has been buried outside the Vatican.



The Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore is a place the Pope frequently visited and held dear, and it was designated as his burial site early on.



[Pope Francis/Dec. 2023: "The place is prepared. Being buried in Santa Maria Maggiore is a matter filled with reverence."]



The Pope left a will requesting to be buried in a simple grave without special decorations.



He specifically requested that the grave must be underground and even included a diagram to specify the location of the grave.



He asked that only his name be inscribed on the tombstone.



The will was written about three years ago.



In the will, the Pope wrote, "I request that my body rest in Santa Maria Maggiore, waiting for the day of resurrection," and he delivered the Easter blessing with all his might before passing away the very next day.



[Anchor]



Yes, Ahn Da-young is currently at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican.



Reporter Ahn Da-young! Even though the official mourning has not yet begun, there seems to be a large crowd of mourners.



The funeral schedule has also been announced, right?



[Report]



During his lifetime, the Pope met with believers every week in the square of St. Peter's Basilica and conveyed important messages.



Many are now here to honor those memories.



[Angelo & Daniela/Italian tourists: "(He was a very beloved pope.) He was well-suited for this era."]



Pope Francis will be transported to St. Peter's Basilica tomorrow.



From this time, anyone will be able to pay their last respects to the Pope.



The funeral service has been scheduled for this Saturday.



World leaders, including U.S. President Trump, French President Macron, and Ukrainian President Zelensky, will attend the funeral to honor the Pope's legacy and his message of 'peace and unity.'



The process of electing the next pope will also need to take place, and a secret meeting will be held among the cardinals to select the pope.



It is reported that they will decide on the schedule for the conclave and gather opinions on the characteristics and tendencies of the next pope.



This has been Ahn Da-young from the Vatican for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!