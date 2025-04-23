Tariff negotiators head to U.S.

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Vice Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok has departed today (Apr. 22) for the United States to discuss tariff negotiations.



A large-scale government delegation will soon head to the U.S. as well.



This is intended to enhance on-site responsiveness in preparation for the extensive demands from the U.S., but the government’s position is to address security cost issues separately.



Reporter Jung Jae-woo has the details.



[Report]



The impact of U.S. tariffs is becoming a reality due to a sharp decline in exports.



Vice Minister of Economy Choi Sang-mok, who is heading to the U.S. for negotiations, refrained from answering reporters' questions.



[Choi Sang-mok/Vice Minister of Economy and Minister of Strategy and Finance: "I will return after opening the door to discussions that will renew the Korea-U.S. alliance. Thank you."]



Tomorrow (Apr. 23), a joint government delegation will depart with Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun.



While the Ministry of Strategy and Finance and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy will lead the '2+2' negotiations, various working-level officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the Ministry of Health and Welfare, and the Ministry of Environment will also be included, forming a large delegation of around thirty members from eight ministries.



This is interpreted as a measure to respond to various demands raised by the U.S., such as age restrictions on imported beef, emissions regulations for imported cars, and the lack of transparency in drug pricing.



Last week, during negotiations with Japan, the U.S. also raised these non-tariff barriers based on its own reports.



[Heo Yoon/Professor at Sogang University Graduate School of International Studies: "When discussing non-tariff barriers, it seems that the ministries are seeking advice on what concessions or cards can be used to some extent..."]



The Ministry of Defense, which deals with defense cost issues, is not included in the delegation.



Unlike the U.S., which is trying to bundle security costs and tariffs under the concept of 'one-stop shopping', our government’s position is to respond to the two items separately.



This negotiation, initiated in response to U.S. demands, has begun.



Experts advise that there is no need to rush to produce results as the U.S. demands, and they emphasize the importance of substantive negotiations.



This is KBS News, Jung Jae-woo.



