Trump pressures Fed

In the meantime, President Trump has once again targeted the U.S. Federal Reserve.



He is pressuring Chairman Powell to lower interest rates, while some interpret this as looking for a scapegoat for the side effects of tariff policies.



This is reporter Park Il-jung from New York.



[Report]



The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil, which was in the $70 range per barrel earlier this year, has now dropped to the low $60s.



Concerns about the economy due to tariff conflicts are one of the main reasons.



President Trump cited this as a basis for the need to lower interest rates.



He wrote on social media that prices are stabilizing as energy and food costs are decreasing, and therefore interest rates should be lowered.



He also targeted Chairman Powell of the Federal Reserve.



Calling him a loser who moves too late, he argued that if interest rates are not lowered immediately, an economic slowdown will occur.



Trump's pressure on Powell has heightened investors' concerns.



The three major indices of the New York stock market plummeted, and the prices of U.S. long-term government bonds and the dollar also fell.



The continued selling of U.S. financial assets indicates that the level of market anxiety is significant.



The market is paying attention to the fact that President Trump continues to shake the Fed and has even mentioned an economic slowdown.



[Terry Haines/Founder of Pangaea Policy/Bloomberg Interview: "Trump is trying to pass the buck to Powell for whatever market problems exist. Markets aren't going to bite on that of course."]



Although the value of the U.S. dollar is falling, the general view is that it is not easy for other currencies to replace it, as about 90% of foreign exchange transactions involve the dollar.



However, if the Fed is shaken, the status of the dollar will inevitably be shaken as well.



This is Park Il-jung from KBS News in New York.



