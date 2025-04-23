Impact of donations to Trump

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump, who is showcasing his power across the board, has reportedly received about 340 billion won in donations during this year's inauguration ceremony.



This is the largest amount ever, and it has been confirmed that our companies, such as Samsung and Hyundai, which have entered the U.S. market, also made significant donations.



Hanuri reports on whether this will have an effect.



[Report]



The inauguration ceremony of U.S. President Trump was held last January.



["Donald J. Trump."]



Just a week prior, Samsung Electronics' U.S. branch donated $315,000 in goods for Trump's inauguration ceremony.



These include various Samsung products like the Galaxy.



Samsung donated $100,000 during Trump's first inauguration in 2017.



At that time, it was the only Korean company to make a donation.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President/Meeting with business leaders during his visit to Korea in 2019: "Stand up the three... Hyundai, Samsung. Thank you very much. Congratulations."]



This time, another large corporation stepped up.



Hyundai Motor's U.S. branch donated $1 million.



Afterward, Hyundai Motor Chairman Chung Eui-sun personally visited the White House and provided a gift, accompanied with substantial investments.



[Chung Eui-sun/Chairman of Hyundai Motor Group/Mar. 25: "Today, I am pleased to announce an additional $21 billion in a new investment over the next four years."]



Hanhwa's Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan, who personally attended the gala dinner at the Trump inauguration, also contributed a combined total of $1 million from two of its affiliates.



All these companies did not make donations during President Joe Biden's inauguration.



[Park Joo-geun/CEO of corporate analysis firm 'Leaders Index': "The tariffs from the Trump administration were anticipated, leading to preemptive responses, and over the past 4-5 years, their lobbying power with the U.S. government and Congress has significantly increased."]



The effects are still unknown.



Trump has been announcing various tariffs that are critical to our companies one after another.



This is KBS News, Hanuri.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!