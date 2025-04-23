News 9

SK Telecom hacked

입력 2025.04.23 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A hacking attack has occurred at SK Telecom, the leading company in the mobile telecommunications industry, resulting in the leakage of subscriber information.

The leaked information is related to 'USIM', which identifies users when using the communication network.

Concerns about secondary damage are also emerging depending on the scale of the leak.

Reporter Kang Na-ru has the details.

[Report]

A statement of apology has been posted on SK Telecom's website, stating that customer information has been leaked due to a malware attack.

On the night of Apr. 19, abnormal access attempts were detected by their monitoring system, and malware was subsequently found on a specific server.

This indicates that they were hacked, and as a result, customers' USIM-related information was leaked.

'USIM' (Universal Subscriber Identity Module), a small chip inserted into smartphones, contains a unique identification number, which is used to distinguish subscribers.

It is essentially a form of identification; if a specific person's USIM chip is inserted into a device not registered with a carrier, that device can make calls using the same number.

Therefore, if USIM information is leaked along with personal identification numbers, secondary damage could occur.

[Lim Jong-in/Chair Professor, Korea University Graduate School of Information Security: "When that information is combined, it can lead to the creation of cloned phones. When authenticating, they send a text message for verification, but if a cloned phone is made, it can intercept and lead to various crimes..."]

The company is conducting additional investigations to determine whether sensitive information such as subscriber names and personal identification numbers has been leaked.

SK Telecom stated that they have immediately deleted the malware and isolated the suspected hacked device.

They also emphasized that there have been no confirmed cases of misuse of the leaked USIM information.

SK Telecom announced that they are providing a free USIM protection service through their website for users who want additional safety measures.

This is KBS News, Kang Na-ru.

강나루
강나루 기자

