Lee's case referred to en banc

[Anchor]



The final judgment on the public election law case of former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung will be made by the Supreme Court's en banc session.



Today (Apr. 22), as soon as it was brought to the en banc session, the hearing began immediately.



It seems to be accelerating ahead of the presidential election.



Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the details.



[Report]



In the first trial, a suspended prison sentence was given, and in the second trial, he was acquitted.



The case of former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, whose judgments have diverged, will receive a final decision from the en banc session involving all Supreme Court justices.



[Lee Jae-myung/Former Democratic Party Leader/Today: "(The public election law case was referred to the en banc session today, and the hearing was held. What do you think about the Supreme Court's judgment?) … (Do you think a final ruling should be made before the presidential election?) …."]



The Supreme Court opened the session on the same day it was referred to the en banc session and immediately began the hearing.



It has been 12 days since the prosecution submitted the grounds for appeal.



Considering the importance of the case and the high public interest, it is reported that Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae personally referred it to the en banc session.



[Moon Cheol-ki/KBS Advisory Lawyer: "There are concerns about irrational criticism or threats against the justices if the case is tried by a panel of four, and it seems to be aimed at ensuring the fairness of the ruling above all."]



The en banc session consists of the Chief Justice and 12 Supreme Court justices.



However, Justice Rho Tae-ak, who also serves as the chair of the National Election Commission, has applied for recusal, so 12 justices in total will participate in the final judgment.



This is due to concerns about a conflict of interest if the chair of the election commission oversees the election case.



Typically, the en banc session has a longer hearing period, but the final judgment on the public election law is required to be completed within three months after the second trial ruling.



Chief Justice Cho Hee-dae has also emphasized the need for a swift trial in election law cases.



If the three-month rule is adhered to, there is a possibility of a ruling in June.



Reactions from the political sphere have been mixed.



The Democratic Party stated that they expected the referral to the en banc session and are not overly worried about the conclusion, while the People Power Party urged for a swift appeal process to ensure a judgment before the presidential election.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



