Prosecution seeks 20 years for spying

The prosecution has requested a 20-year prison sentence for a former official of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, who has been indicted on charges of espionage activities linked to North Korea.



Today (Apr. 22), during the sentencing hearing for Mt. Seok and three others accused of violating the National Security Law held at the Suwon High Court, the prosecution made this request to the court.



In the first trial, Seok was sentenced to 15 years in prison and a 15-year disqualification.



Seok and others were arrested and indicted in May 2023 on charges of receiving directives from North Korea and engaging in espionage activities under the guise of union activities between 2017 and 2022.



