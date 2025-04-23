Yoon's verdict due next year

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The first trial verdict for former President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of insurrection is expected to be announced early next year.



Nearly thirty trial dates have already been scheduled until the end of the year, and it is said that about ten more will be held afterward.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook reports on the reasons for this schedule.



[Report]



Before the second trial regarding former President Yoon's insurrection leadership charges concluded, the court designated all trial dates until the end of this year at once.



A total of twenty-eight trials will be conducted, and it was announced that about ten additional trials will be scheduled.



This means there will be three to four trials each month.



Accordingly, the first trial verdict is expected to take place early next year.



Most of the trials will be dedicated to witness examinations.



This is because the former president's side has not agreed to use existing investigation agency records as evidence since the start of the insurrection criminal trial, necessitating the calling of witnesses to scrutinize each detail.



The prosecution previously requested thirty-eight key witnesses, and the former president's side has also announced plans to request figures such as Choe Jae-hae, the head of the Board of Audit and Inspection, and Park Sung-jae, the Minister of Justice.



Former President Yoon expressed dissatisfaction to the court, stating that "the legal principles should be established according to the insurrection charges," and indicated that he would accept unfavorable witnesses if the trial is conducted based on proper legal principles.



In response, the court pointed out, "We are conducting the trial with clear standards," and added, "If you doubt that, then that is incorrect."



Former President Park Geun-hye received her first trial verdict 354 days after being indicted, while former President Lee Myung-bak received his verdict 179 days after indictment.



On Dec. 22, the last trial date of this year, it will be 331 days since former President Yoon was indicted, leading to speculation that it could become the longest first trial for a former president.



This is KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



