Reckless drivers caught

[Anchor]



A group that engaged in reckless driving late at night, shooting fireworks while driving, has been caught by the police after posting the video on social media.



The main culprits, who are illegal immigrants, claimed they gathered people to film the reckless driving video to promote their business.



Reporter Hwang Da-ye has the story.



[Report]



On a dark night, vehicles gathered on an empty road.



They honked their horns and raced down the road, performing sharp turns known as 'drifting' while shooting fireworks.



Some were seen sitting on the car windows while wearing masks, and they almost hit people while driving dangerously.



The police investigation began with a tip-off about 'foreigners drifting at night,' and it turned out that 29 out of the 42 participants in the reckless driving were foreigners.



Among them, there were 10 from Kazakhstan, and 8 each from Uzbekistan and Russia.



They are suspected of engaging in reckless driving over 70 times in areas such as Hwaseong and Ansan in Gyeonggi Province from March to November of last year.



After seeing the reckless driving video posted on a social media account with 10,000 followers, office workers and students gathered.



The account operator, A, and the leader of the reckless driving, B, are both from Kazakhstan and have been illegal immigrants since their residency permits expired three years ago.



It has been confirmed that the two are involved in the automotive business, and during the police investigation, B stated that he posted the 'reckless driving' video on social media to build a network for business promotion.



[Choi Kyu-dong/Traffic Investigation Division Chief, Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police: "You may think it would be difficult for law enforcement to track foreigners, but we will pursue them to the end through international judicial cooperation..."]



The police have enforced deportation measures against account operator A and have arrested the main culprit B.



This is Hwang Da-ye from KBS News.



