Seoul arson probe

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A joint investigation was conducted today (4.22) at the apartment arson site in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, where seven people were killed or injured.



Due to the suspect's death, investigators are looking into the motive for the crime by examining the victim's family and mobile phone.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.



[Report]



The apartment is completely charred.



The affected residents had to clean up ash and water that had entered their homes all day long.



[Oh Won-seop/Affected Apartment Resident: "This is all black water and there's water pooling here too, I can't even speak. Look at this, even though I wiped it, it's still stained. Water has seeped in."]



A joint investigation was also conducted.



Police and fire authorities investigated the scene for about three hours starting at 11 a.m. today.



[Fire Official: "I think the police will provide a final statement after their investigation."]



Investigations into the deceased arson suspect are also ongoing.



It has been repeatedly confirmed that the suspect had previously raised issues regarding noise between floors.



[Jung ○○/Son of Victim Resident: "I was lying down, trying to sleep. It was quiet. I wasn't doing anything, and in that situation where I was trying to sleep with all the lights off, they were banging with a hammer saying it was noisy."]



However, the reason for setting fire not only to the apartment directly above but also to other apartments on the same floor remains unclear.



[Lee Yong-geon/Affected Apartment Resident: "If that front door had been left open, something might have happened to me too... I could hear the sound of someone banging on the door like this."]



Regarding the suspect setting fire first around the villa where they lived, various possibilities such as rehearsal and grudges with neighbors are being raised.



The police have secured the suspect's mobile phone to conduct a digital forensic analysis to determine the motive for the crime, while continuing investigations targeting relatives and acquaintances.



Meanwhile, preliminary findings from the autopsy of the suspect suggest that the death was due to the fire.



This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!