Apartment parking lot collapses

[Anchor]

Today (Apr. 22), in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province, an apartment parking lot built with a retaining wall collapsed due to the rain.

Six cars fell together and were damaged.

Due to the risk of further collapse, residents evacuated and left their homes.

Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the story.

[Report]

The floor of the apartment parking lot is cracked, and the parked cars are precariously hanging.

Soon, the floor collapses, and the cars sink down.

[Lee Dong-min/Resident of the apartment: "I was preparing lunch when I heard the sound of (the collapse). Honestly, it was quite frightening."]

Around 1 PM today, the ground-level parking lot of an apartment in Hwado-eup, Namyangju, collapsed along with the retaining wall.

Six vehicles were damaged, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

This is the accident site.

One side of the parking lot has completely collapsed, causing the railings on the lower floors of the apartment to bend precariously.

The city of Namyangju estimated that the ground weakened due to the rain, and soil was washed away along the drainage pipes, leading to the collapse of the parking lot's retaining wall.

In light of the potential for further damage, the city advised over 120 residents of the apartment to evacuate to nearby facilities such as the Hwado Sports and Cultural Center.

[Apartment resident/voice altered: "Police cars and fire trucks came, and the wall collapsed, so we evacuated because it was dangerous..."]

The apartment was built in 1991, and the city of Namyangju plans to conduct an emergency safety inspection before proceeding with recovery efforts.

This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.

