China criticized over sea towers

입력 2025.04.23 (00:17)

[Anchor]

The political arena has expressed regret and called for a stern response regarding the large structures that China has unlawfully installed in the West Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold face-to-face consultations with Chinese authorities regarding this issue tomorrow (4.23).

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the story.

[Report]

Criticism has poured in from the political sector regarding China's unlawful installation of structures in the West Sea.

The People Power Party stated, "This is a violation of the agreement between the two countries and a provocation against South Korea's maritime security," and strongly urged for the suspension of the installation. The Democratic Party also expressed "strong regret" over China's actions, calling it a "clear infringement of territorial sovereignty" that undermines Korea-China relations.

With bipartisan calls for a firm response, lawmakers are proposing National Assembly resolutions.

[Seong Il-jong/National Defense Committee Member/People Power Party: "The National Assembly should strongly condemn China's acts of aggression and pass a resolution urging the government to respond with maximum strength, with agreement from both parties."]

[Jung Hee-yong/Agriculture Committee Member/People Power Party/Apr. 10: "I would like to propose that all committee members consider a resolution urging the dismantling of China's structures."]

China maintains that the structures in the West Sea are related to fishing facilities and therefore do not violate the Korea-China fishing agreement, but our government has emphasized a proactive response stance.

[Lee Jae-woong/Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson: "The government will continue to respond actively based on the fundamental position that our legitimate and lawful maritime rights in the West Sea must not be infringed upon."]

Tomorrow in Seoul, a director-level dialogue discussing marine policy issues between Korea and China will take place.

While the previous two meetings were conducted via video conference, this meeting will be held in person, and the issue of the West Sea structures is expected to be a focal point of discussion.

This is KBS News Kim Gi-hwa.

