Diabetes may be disability

[Anchor]

In February, we reported on an elementary school student with type 1 diabetes who embarked on a long journey from Sejong to Seoul with his father.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic disease where the pancreas fails to produce insulin, resulting in the loss of blood sugar control.

Even now, over 48,000 people are facing life-and-death situations daily as they administer insulin injections multiple times, yet they are not recognized as having a disability.

However, a recent government study aimed at improving the criteria for disability recognition concluded that it is appropriate to recognize type 1 diabetes as a pancreatic disability.

The report also deemed it reasonable to establish a new category for digestive disorders for patients who have had part of their small intestine removed.

Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the details.

[Report]

This woman quit her job to care for her child with type 1 diabetes.

[Parent of a type 1 diabetes patient: "In fact, I have to constantly monitor my child's blood sugar and provide 24-hour care."]

Type 1 diabetes patients must frequently administer insulin injections, which imposes many restrictions on their daily lives.

[Kim Mi-young/Representative of the Korean Type 1 Diabetes Association: "(Younger students) cannot administer insulin injections by themselves. There are various systems like supporting with teaching assistants or medical personnel, but we are not recognized as having a disability."]

KBS has obtained a government research report that reviewed the disability recognition of chronic diseases, including type 1 diabetes.

Experts in the report stated that type 1 diabetes is "life-threatening without treatment" and that "if an environment to control blood sugar is not established, daily life becomes difficult."

They also emphasized the need to provide convenience for these patients and prohibit discrimination, suggesting the establishment of pancreatic disabilities.

Plans to establish a new category for digestive disorders are also underway.

This applies to patients with short bowel syndrome who have had most of their small intestine removed and rely on nutritional injections to survive.

[Lee Da-rae/Parent of a short bowel syndrome patient: "Even a cold can cause my child to have diarrhea, blood in the stool, and vomiting..."]

[Seo Mi-hwa/Health and Welfare Committee Member/Democratic Party: "Compared to major developed countries, the threshold for disability recognition in our country is excessively high. There are social constraints faced by individuals and overlapping disabilities not being considered..."]

The Ministry of Health and Welfare plans to decide on disability recognition in the second half of this year after gathering more expert opinions based on the report.

This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.

