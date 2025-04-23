News 9

Waste oil sold as fuel

입력 2025.04.23 (00:17)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A group that has been selling waste oil as if it were a normal product has been caught.

The amount sold over four years exceeds 10 billion won.

Using such oil as fuel not only pollutes the environment but also poses a significant risk of explosion.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.

[Report]

A fire that broke out in a bathhouse in Busan in 2023.

During firefighting efforts, a large explosion occurred, injuring over 20 people, including firefighters and police.

Investigations revealed that the fuel oil supplied to this bathhouse was at the level of waste oil that had not undergone proper refining.

Following the incident, the government conducted inspections and recently caught multiple companies distributing such "substandard oil."

They sold waste oil as recycled fuel oil without proper filtration and refining, or even sold waste oil itself as if it were normal fuel oil.

From 2020 to 2024, they sold approximately 11.6 billion won worth of oil.

['Substandard oil' distribution company employee/Voice altered: "From tank 7, three compartments is 12,000 (liters), the rest is from tank 2, three and a half compartments, 14,000 (liters). (Are you supplying about 26,000 (liters)?) Yes."]

To avoid inspections, they created fake samples to produce test reports or falsified documents such as waste transfer forms and recycling logs.

Most of the distributed oil was found to be used as fuel in cement factories and other places.

Such "substandard oil" not only causes environmental pollution but also poses significant safety threats.

[Yoo Seong/Environmental Investigation Officer, Ministry of Environment: “Using fuel that does not meet proper standards can lead to air pollution, and its low flash point increases the risk of fire.”]

The Ministry of Environment has referred three companies and seven employees, including their CEOs, to the prosecution on charges of violating the Waste Management Act.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Waste oil sold as fuel
    • 입력 2025-04-23 00:17:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

A group that has been selling waste oil as if it were a normal product has been caught.

The amount sold over four years exceeds 10 billion won.

Using such oil as fuel not only pollutes the environment but also poses a significant risk of explosion.

Reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.

[Report]

A fire that broke out in a bathhouse in Busan in 2023.

During firefighting efforts, a large explosion occurred, injuring over 20 people, including firefighters and police.

Investigations revealed that the fuel oil supplied to this bathhouse was at the level of waste oil that had not undergone proper refining.

Following the incident, the government conducted inspections and recently caught multiple companies distributing such "substandard oil."

They sold waste oil as recycled fuel oil without proper filtration and refining, or even sold waste oil itself as if it were normal fuel oil.

From 2020 to 2024, they sold approximately 11.6 billion won worth of oil.

['Substandard oil' distribution company employee/Voice altered: "From tank 7, three compartments is 12,000 (liters), the rest is from tank 2, three and a half compartments, 14,000 (liters). (Are you supplying about 26,000 (liters)?) Yes."]

To avoid inspections, they created fake samples to produce test reports or falsified documents such as waste transfer forms and recycling logs.

Most of the distributed oil was found to be used as fuel in cement factories and other places.

Such "substandard oil" not only causes environmental pollution but also poses significant safety threats.

[Yoo Seong/Environmental Investigation Officer, Ministry of Environment: “Using fuel that does not meet proper standards can lead to air pollution, and its low flash point increases the risk of fire.”]

The Ministry of Environment has referred three companies and seven employees, including their CEOs, to the prosecution on charges of violating the Waste Management Act.

This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.
정새배
정새배 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

국민의힘 경선 4강 확정…본격 경쟁 시작

국민의힘 경선 4강 확정…본격 경쟁 시작
민주당 경선 정책 경쟁…<br>이재명 ‘조용한 행보’, 왜?

민주당 경선 정책 경쟁…이재명 ‘조용한 행보’, 왜?
“장식 없는 무덤, 묘비엔 이름만”…토요일에 장례식

“장식 없는 무덤, 묘비엔 이름만”…토요일에 장례식
‘철벽 대비’ 통할까?…관세 협의에 범정부 대표단 방미

‘철벽 대비’ 통할까?…관세 협의에 범정부 대표단 방미
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.