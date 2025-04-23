News 9

Delta plane catches fire

[Anchor]

Another aircraft accident has occurred in the United States.

A fire broke out in the engine of a passenger plane preparing for takeoff, prompting an emergency evacuation of 300 passengers.

This is a report by reporter Kim Yang-soon.

[Report]

Flames suddenly erupted from the right wing of the passenger plane, and black smoke began to rise.

The fire grew larger and larger.

[“Please sit down. Stay seated."]

At 11:15 AM local time on Monday, a Delta Airlines flight heading to Atlanta caught fire in its engine just after departing the boarding gate at Orlando International Airport.

The sound of sparks was heard inside the cabin, and passengers were filled with fear.

[Ram Yogin Drew/Passenger: “Kids are having panic attacks. Moms and dads are worried about the kids, grabbing after the kids.”]

[“Come this way.”]

About 300 passengers and crew members evacuated using emergency slides on the side opposite the burning engine.

Almost simultaneously with the evacuation, firefighters began to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported.

[Steve Gayard/Aviation Expert: “The fire went out quickly because the pilots obviously got a fire indicatione in the cockpit.”]

The Federal Aviation Administration expressed regret over the series of aircraft accidents and stated that it would conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

This is KBS News, Kim Yang-soon.

