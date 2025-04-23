Puig breaks slump

동영상 고정 취소

Yasiel Puig, the wild horse of Kiwoom who was once a powerful hitter in Major League Baseball, is struggling with poor performance at the beginning of the season.



He had a swing that looked like a practice swing in his first at-bat, but what happened after that?



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



Before the game, Puig tied a belt around his waist and engaged in special training, making every effort to break free from his slump.



However, contrary to Puig's desperation, his first at-bat was lackluster.



When you look again, Puig’s swing at the absurd ground ball looked more like a ceremonial pitch swing than a real at-bat.



Ultimately, Puig struck out on three pitches, hanging his head as he walked into the dugout, but his next at-bat was different.



Perhaps judging that Puig's hitting sense was not good, Doosan's Choi Seung-yong threw a flat curve on the first pitch.



Then another high curve came, but this time he didn't miss it.



It was a massive two-run home run that you could tell was a home run the moment he hit it.



The ball's speed was about 180 km/h, and it traveled over 130 meters, showcasing Puig's power.



Kiwoom's starting pitcher Ha Young-min also contributed to the team's momentum with a stellar performance, throwing seven innings without a walk and no runs.



Oh Won-seok, who was traded to KT with expectations of being the future Kim Kwang-hyun, faced the real Kim Kwang-hyun and effectively utilized the ABS zone.



After accurately placing the second pitch on the corner of the strike zone, he threw the third pitch in a similar location, resulting in a swinging strikeout.



The third pitch was actually a ball, but it resembled the second pitch that was called a strike, causing the batter to swing.



With pitches grazing the ABS zone, Oh Won-seok allowed just two runs over six innings, securing a win in the matchup against Kim Kwang-hyun, who gave up five.



This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



