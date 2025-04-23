News 9

Puig breaks slump

입력 2025.04.23 (00:17)

[Anchor]

Yasiel Puig, the wild horse of Kiwoom who was once a powerful hitter in Major League Baseball, is struggling with poor performance at the beginning of the season.

He had a swing that looked like a practice swing in his first at-bat, but what happened after that?

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Before the game, Puig tied a belt around his waist and engaged in special training, making every effort to break free from his slump.

However, contrary to Puig's desperation, his first at-bat was lackluster.

When you look again, Puig’s swing at the absurd ground ball looked more like a ceremonial pitch swing than a real at-bat.

Ultimately, Puig struck out on three pitches, hanging his head as he walked into the dugout, but his next at-bat was different.

Perhaps judging that Puig's hitting sense was not good, Doosan's Choi Seung-yong threw a flat curve on the first pitch.

Then another high curve came, but this time he didn't miss it.

It was a massive two-run home run that you could tell was a home run the moment he hit it.

The ball's speed was about 180 km/h, and it traveled over 130 meters, showcasing Puig's power.

Kiwoom's starting pitcher Ha Young-min also contributed to the team's momentum with a stellar performance, throwing seven innings without a walk and no runs.

Oh Won-seok, who was traded to KT with expectations of being the future Kim Kwang-hyun, faced the real Kim Kwang-hyun and effectively utilized the ABS zone.

After accurately placing the second pitch on the corner of the strike zone, he threw the third pitch in a similar location, resulting in a swinging strikeout.

The third pitch was actually a ball, but it resembled the second pitch that was called a strike, causing the batter to swing.

With pitches grazing the ABS zone, Oh Won-seok allowed just two runs over six innings, securing a win in the matchup against Kim Kwang-hyun, who gave up five.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

