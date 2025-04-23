Cho Ha-rim sets new record

동영상 고정 취소

Meanwhile, in the women's 3000-meter steeplechase, the 10-minute barrier, which has been considered a daunting record for Korean athletes, has been broken.



Let's take a look at the intense race of the main character, Cho Ha-rim from Mungyeong City Hall.



In the rainy weather, she is racing alone with determination.



She clears the obstacles, and although the track is slippery and she stumbles, giving up is not an option.



Wearing red shoes, long-distance star Cho Ha-rim is in full swing.



She splashes into the water; nothing is impossible.



As she crosses the finish line through the rain on the final straight, she raises her arms in triumph, seemingly having given it her all.



Kneeling down, she couldn't get up for a while, shedding tears on the ground until all the other competitors in the second place collapsed.



True to her title as a record-maker, she once again improved her own record by 2 seconds and 94 milliseconds, finishing with a time of 9 minutes 59 seconds and 05 milliseconds, breaking the 10-minute barrier and setting a new Korean record.



