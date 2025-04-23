Lee Da-hyeon joins Heungkuk
Kim Yeon-koung's retirement left a significant void in Heungkuk Life, but they have signed the biggest free agent, Lee Da-hyeon.
What story lies behind the choice? Let's find out.
This season, she set a remarkable record with 7 blocks in a single set and has trained alongside Kim Yeon-koung in the national team, making her a top-level middle blocker. Lee will now don the pink Heungkuk Life uniform.
She also expressed that she expects to experience a fresh learning environment with the new head coach of Heungkuk Life.
[Lee Da-hyeon/Heungkuk Life: "Japanese coach Yoshihara has come, and I have watched many of the games he coached at JT. Since he is a coach with a background as a middle blocker, I felt that I could learn a lot, which is why I made this choice."]
