Lee Da-hyeon joins Heungkuk

Kim Yeon-koung's retirement left a significant void in Heungkuk Life, but they have signed the biggest free agent, Lee Da-hyeon.



What story lies behind the choice? Let's find out.



This season, she set a remarkable record with 7 blocks in a single set and has trained alongside Kim Yeon-koung in the national team, making her a top-level middle blocker. Lee will now don the pink Heungkuk Life uniform.



She also expressed that she expects to experience a fresh learning environment with the new head coach of Heungkuk Life.



[Lee Da-hyeon/Heungkuk Life: "Japanese coach Yoshihara has come, and I have watched many of the games he coached at JT. Since he is a coach with a background as a middle blocker, I felt that I could learn a lot, which is why I made this choice."]



