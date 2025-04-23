Pope Francis's love for Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Pope Francis showed deep affection for Korea, a divided nation.



He chose Korea as the first Asian country to visit after his election and repeatedly expressed his desire to visit North Korea, emphasizing his hope for peace on the Korean Peninsula.



Im Jae-sung reports.



[Report]



Pope Francis's first choice for Asia was Korea.



The place where he poured out his heart most—was the Sewol ferry disaster, a national tragedy.



[Pope Francis/2014: "I pray that you comfort those who are weeping and continue to encourage those who willingly step forward to help their brothers and sisters."]



He has always prayed for those in the lowest places, the wounded.



The reason for his love for Korea was clearly stated in an exclusive interview with KBS.



[Pope Francis/2022: "You, the people of North and South Korea, have experienced the pain of war. You know what war means. Work for peace."]



He showed a strong will to take on any role to ensure that peace takes root on the Korean Peninsula.



[Pope Francis/2022: "What I mean is (North Korea) should invite me. I won’t say no. The purpose of my visit is always 'brotherhood.'"]



Pope Francis was always the first to embrace Korea in times of tragedy.



Although he could not keep his promise to return to Korea two years later and was called by God, the love and dedication he demonstrated in his life remain in this land.



[Pope Francis: "Life is a journey. It is a very long journey. You cannot walk that path alone."]



KBS News, Im Jae-sung.



