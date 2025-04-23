Truth-finding in children's home

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In 1958, the Seoul City government established the 'Seoul City Children's Home' to protect children on the streets.



It was an officially operated welfare facility by the state, and for the first time, the truth about human rights violations such as violence and abuse that occurred here has been revealed.



Reporter Choo Jae-hoon reports.



[Report]



["There are kids who come in at seven, eight, or nine years old. Some pretty kids were taken away at night, and you hear... sounds of suffering...."]



[Han Il-young/Former resident of 'Seoul City Children's Home': "When I was young, it was really shocking, I guess you could say."]



In 1971, Han Il-young was caught by the police without knowing why while on his way to his grandfather's house in Seoul.



He was then transferred to the 'Seoul City Children's Home'.



[Han Il-young/Former resident of 'Seoul City Children's Home': "There was a storage room, and when you passed by, it wasn't locked with a key, but you could see a foot sticking out...."]



A place where the name 'Home' was meaningless.



The memories of Oh Kwang-seok, who was also detained as a vagrant that same year, are no different.



Abuse was a daily occurrence.



[Oh Kwang-seok/Former resident of 'Seoul City Children's Home': "Back in the day, there was a toilet. They would put you in there and take you out...."]



Starvation was common.



[Oh Kwang-seok/Former resident of 'Seoul City Children's Home': "There is soft soil. We call it 'jjondigi'. If you eat a lot of soil...."]



From 1958 to 1975, over 120,000 children were recorded in the admission register of the Seoul City Children's Home.



Only 19 of them applied for an investigation by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and were recognized for human rights violations.



This is the first time a state agency has revealed human rights violations in a public welfare facility.



[Han Il-young/Former resident of 'Seoul City Children's Home': "Looking at the atrocities the state committed against me, I feel resentful, honestly. For a lifetime, the pain of not being able to learn, I think the damage is still ongoing."]



KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!