Exhibition highlights climate crisis

Today (Apr. 22) is 'Earth Day,' established to raise awareness about environmental pollution.



In celebration of Earth Day, exhibitions have been held to reflect on issues of environmental pollution and climate crisis.



Reporter Kim Hye-joo introduces the events.



[Report]



A reinterpreted work of Botticelli's 'The Birth of Venus,' familiar as the Venus on the sea, is not as beautiful upon closer inspection.



The work is composed of 240,000 plastic bags.



It visualizes the number of plastic bags consumed every 10 seconds, warning of environmental pollution that cannot be explained by numbers alone.



People drinking hot chocolate inside the Ice Cave Café, a landmark in Dubai, create an irony by intentionally making a cold place in the desert and enjoying warm beverages, prompting reflection on the destroyed nature.



Over 110 photographic works by four global artists represent the seriousness of the climate crisis.



[Seok Jae-hyun/Art Director: "It’s about how the Earth relates to each of us, how individuals can come together to think and address these issues, and how we can solve them...."]



Actress Kim Hye-ja explains a key work that embodies the pain of the Earth in her own voice.



Iron, a key player in the development of civilization, is used as a printing plate to capture images of nature.



The protagonist is the endangered red-crowned crane, which used to visit the Han River estuary in winter.



Using iron, which may not seem fitting for nature conservation, the work expresses the black crane that we need to protect.



[Yoon Soon-young/Photographer: "By showing nature through photographs on iron, we infuse it with vitality. It symbolizes that no matter how advanced this world becomes, everything ultimately returns to nature"]



The message from the artists, wishing for coexistence with nature on our one and only Earth, resonates with us.



This is KBS News, Kim Hye-joo.



