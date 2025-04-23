High jumper Woo Sang-hyuk smiled

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



High jump star Woo Sang-hyuk easily claimed victory in his first outdoor competition of the season.



He expressed his iconic confidence, stating that he was planning to challenge the Korean record if it hadn't rained.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



Even with heavy rain, the smile of the "smile boy" Woo Sang-hyuk remained unchanged.



Despite the adverse conditions of the first outdoor competition, starting at 2 meters 15, Woo Sang-hyuk successfully cleared all three attempts without touching the bar.



After comfortably surpassing 2m 30, Woo Sang-hyuk confirmed his victory and joyfully jumped around like a child.



Riding the momentum, he attempted to break the long-standing Korean record of 2m 35, but ultimately ended his challenge in the face of the intensifying rain.



[Woo Sang-hyuk/High Jump National Team: "I came prepared to set a new Korean record today. I trained hard, but the rain is something I can't control. It's beyond my power. I prepared for the Asian Championships and competed."]



Woo Sang-hyuk has won all four competitions he has participated in this season, showcasing his excellent condition.





He explained that changing his mindset towards high jumping after shedding tears of disappointment at last year's Paris Olympics has been a significant turning point for him.



[Woo Sang-hyuk: "Since the Olympics, I've thought a lot and reflected on myself, and I concluded that my physical condition wasn't the problem. I used to make many excuses, saying I couldn't jump because of bad weather, but I've been consistently working hard while fulfilling my duties as an athlete."]



Finally starting to enjoy high jumping, Woo Sang-hyuk is set to compete in the Gumi Asian Athletics Championships next month, aiming for a second consecutive title.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



