Bicycle riding for middle-age health

[Anchor]



This is the second part of our special report on sports week for the month of April.



Today, we will learn about thigh muscle exercises for the middle-aged.



Thigh muscles play a very important role in metabolism and cardiovascular health, and cycling, which can be enjoyed outdoors, is said to be very beneficial for the middle-aged.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il has the story.



[Report]



Sangju in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province is known as a bicycle city due to its high rate of bicycle usage.



A team of cycling enthusiasts aged 60 and over rides along the bicycle path around Sangju Dam on the Nakdong River.



They safely speed along regular roads to enjoy the thrill of speed, and on forest paths, they breathe in the fresh air, enhancing the exercise effect.



["Ah, it's tough!"]



This 71-year-old man has overcome diabetes and hyperlipidemia since he started cycling 15 years ago.



He has seen the benefits of strengthening his lower body, especially his thigh muscles.



[Kim Yong-tae: "My fasting blood sugar has dropped below 100, and even two hours after eating, it only goes up to 130-140. I've made significant progress, and I believe there's nothing better than cycling."]



The thigh circumference of this man in his 70s, who also rides a bike at home, is 56.5 cm.



He has a significant amount of muscle mass compared to others in the same age group, and he has overcome diabetes and degenerative arthritis.



[Lim Young-soon: "I try to ride my bike for an average of 2 hours a day, and on rainy days, I use an indoor bike at home."]



Generally, those aged 60 and over may experience rapid muscle loss, which can lead to issues with glucose metabolism and fat burning.



In such cases, strengthening the thigh muscles, where the most muscle mass is distributed, can greatly help in preventing and treating diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.



[Choi Seong-wook: "Using the thigh muscles a lot can enhance fat metabolism and muscle metabolism, which can improve strength and various immune functions."]



While squats are also effective, cycling, which can be enjoyed outdoors, is considered ideal for strengthening the thigh muscles of the middle-aged.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



