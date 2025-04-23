[News Today] Mourners pay tribute to Pope Francis

[LEAD]

A memorial altar honoring the late Pope Francis has been set up at two official sites in Korea, including Myeongdong Cathedral. The line of mourners continues, as many remember the teachings of Pope Francis, who dedicated his life to peace.



[REPORT]

Peter Chung Soon-taick / Archbishop, Seoul Archdiocese

With your mercy, give forgiveness and peace to our Pope Francis.



A solemn prayer begins in commemoration of the late Pope Francis.



Chrysanthemum flowers are piled up in front of his portrait.



Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul is the first place to set up a memorial altar for the late pontiff.



Despite rain, mourners formed long lines to pay their respects.



Chae Jin-woo / Siheung resident

He had a tough time and also achieved a lot. I believe the Lord called him home to give him some rest.



They are reminded of the pontiff's teachings of humility, inscribing that in their hearts.



Kim Sun-ja / Goyang resident

It must have been difficult to always think on the side of the poor. He lived that kind of life. I respect him so much.



Jo Hyun-joo / Seoul resident

The pope cherished peace a great deal. I hope our country never experiences war again.



Two official memorial altars in Korea are set up at the cathedral and the Apostolic Nunciature in Seoul's Jongno-gu District. Memorial masses will take place in individual dioceses nationwide.



Korea's official delegation including Cardinal Andrew Yeom Soo-jung will attend the pope's funeral mass to be held at the Vatican on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, the first Korean to serve in a secretary position at the Holy See, is among a group of 12 potential candidates to be the next pope, according to Italy's largest daily newspaper.