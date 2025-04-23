[News Today] ‘2+2’ Trade talks Countdown

Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok is now in the United States. His visit comes ahead of the "two-plus-two" trade talks with Washington set for April 24 local time. As the Trump administration presses for swift negotiations, Seoul's plan is to first hear out Washington's interests, while clearly laying out its position.



Deputy prime minister and the minister of economy and finance Choi Sang-mok has arrived in the U.S. for bilateral “two-plus-two” trade talks scheduled for April 24 local time.



With countries around the world holding trade talks on reciprocal tariffs, South Korea is also launching high-level negotiations with the U.S.



The South Korean side is to be represented by Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok along with Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun.



The U.S. negotiators are Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.



The agenda of what has been clearly defined as "trade talks" will likely include a broad range of issues, from non-tariff barriers such as Korea's ban on beef from cattle 30 months or older and defense cost-sharing.



The possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump making a surprise appearance at the talks, like he did in Japan's case, to personally exercise pressure cannot be ruled out.



The finance minister insinuated that he expects the meeting to be an opportunity to jump-start talks and improve mutual understanding rather than producing hasty results.



Choi Sang-mok / Deputy PM, Minister of Economy and Finance

We can broaden mutual understanding if I listen to U.S. stance and explain to them our stance proactively.



In contrast, the Trump administration is looking to conclude trade talks as soon as possible to produce results ahead of marking 100 days in office.



Karoline Leavitt / White House Press Secretary

The entire trade team meeting with 34 countries this week alone. We are moving at Trump's speed to ensure these deals are made on behalf of the American worker and the American people.



Experts are urging the government to prioritize substance in the upcoming talks rather than rushing to produce results in line with Washington's needs.