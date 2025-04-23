[News Today] Four advances to 2nd PPP primary

입력 2025-04-23 15:48:46 수정 2025-04-23 15:50:01 News Today





[LEAD]

The final four in the People Power Party's presidential primary have been confirmed. Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon, and Hong Joon-pyo. The second primary now draws a sharp divide. Two opposed the impeachment of former President Yoon. Two supported it.



[REPORT]

The candidates for the second round of the People Power Party's presidential primary have been decided.



The four candidates are Kim Moon-soo, Ahn Cheol-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo.



Na Kyung-won, Yang Hyang-ja, Yoo Jeong-bok, and Lee Cheol-woo were eliminated.



The first primary was held in the form of a public opinion survey conducted on 4,000 citizens.



A measure to prevent adverse selection was put in place, so only PPP supporters and independent voters were included in the survey.



Since the top three picks would be Kim Moon-soo, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo, the attention was on who would take the one last ticket to the second primary.



The competition was between Na Kyung-won with a strong conservative support base and Ahn Cheol-soo who promoted his power to expand the moderates.



The winner was Ahn Cheol-soo.



Earlier, the candidates continued publicizing their policies.



Kim Moon-soo promoted the measure to lower the cost of studio units in the college areas by half.



Kim Moon-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate

Korea's future cannot be changed without changing the lives of young people.



Ahn Cheol-soo asked for support from Daegu citizens.



Ahn Cheol-soo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate (On Daegu KBS 1 Radio)

I risked my life to volunteer in Daegu during the pandemic.



Han Dong-hoon announced his five megapolises plan.



Han Dong-hoon / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate

I plan to build five Seouls across the country.



Hong Joon-pyo pledged that when he's elected, he would promptly accept the medical profession's four demands.



Hong Joon-pyo / PPP Pres. Primary Candidate

After review, I concluded the government should accept it.



The second round of the party primary will be contested between two candidates who had approved of impeachment and two who had not.



Starting Thursday, one-on-one debates will take place for two days and a four-party debate on Saturday.



It would be followed by an electoral college poll and a public opinion survey, which will be reflected equally in the result. The final two primary candidates will be determined on April 29th.



If a candidate wins more than a majority of votes in the second primary, he will become the PPP presidential candidate.