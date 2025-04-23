[News Today]DP Pres. hopefuls clash on policy
입력 2025.04.23 (15:48) 수정 2025.04.23 (15:50)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
With the presidential primary now past the halfway mark, Democratic Party candidates are ramping up their competition over key pledges ahead of the weekend's regional rounds.
[REPORT]
Democratic Party presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung has been mostly staying out of the public eye lately, only attending his court trials.
He announced plans on social media to accelerate the coal power phase-out, strengthen public healthcare, and expand integrated care systems.
Lee Jae-myung / DP Pres. Primary Candidate (April 18)
I'm promoting a state care system as one of the five national responsibilities.
Lee has been avoiding frequent media exposure or attacks on his rivals, and keeping largely low-key.
Having already secured a dominant lead, he seems focused on avoiding unnecessary controversy to minimize risks.
In contrast, candidates Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are trying different strategies in hopes of a turnaround.
Kim Kyoung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju ahead of the Honam primary.
He promised to provide over 30 trillion won (USD 21 billion) annually in autonomous budgets for local governments and build a metropolitan transport network.
Kim Kyoung-soo / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
How can we keep regions intact without worrying about local extinction? Who else can talk about this but me?
Kim Dong-yeon targeted voters in the Honam and capital regions by pledging to include the spirit of the May 18th democratization movement into the constitutional preamble and create a park on the site of the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido after relocating it to Sejong.
Kim Dong-yeon / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
When the National Assembly is relocated, I will create a Central park on its site
for the people.
At the second debate on Wednesday, the three candidates outlined their policies ahead of the primaries in Honam and capital regions slated for this week.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today]DP Pres. hopefuls clash on policy
-
- 입력 2025-04-23 15:48:57
- 수정2025-04-23 15:50:10
[LEAD]
With the presidential primary now past the halfway mark, Democratic Party candidates are ramping up their competition over key pledges ahead of the weekend's regional rounds.
[REPORT]
Democratic Party presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung has been mostly staying out of the public eye lately, only attending his court trials.
He announced plans on social media to accelerate the coal power phase-out, strengthen public healthcare, and expand integrated care systems.
Lee Jae-myung / DP Pres. Primary Candidate (April 18)
I'm promoting a state care system as one of the five national responsibilities.
Lee has been avoiding frequent media exposure or attacks on his rivals, and keeping largely low-key.
Having already secured a dominant lead, he seems focused on avoiding unnecessary controversy to minimize risks.
In contrast, candidates Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are trying different strategies in hopes of a turnaround.
Kim Kyoung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju ahead of the Honam primary.
He promised to provide over 30 trillion won (USD 21 billion) annually in autonomous budgets for local governments and build a metropolitan transport network.
Kim Kyoung-soo / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
How can we keep regions intact without worrying about local extinction? Who else can talk about this but me?
Kim Dong-yeon targeted voters in the Honam and capital regions by pledging to include the spirit of the May 18th democratization movement into the constitutional preamble and create a park on the site of the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido after relocating it to Sejong.
Kim Dong-yeon / DP Pres. Primary Candidate
When the National Assembly is relocated, I will create a Central park on its site
for the people.
At the second debate on Wednesday, the three candidates outlined their policies ahead of the primaries in Honam and capital regions slated for this week.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.