[News Today]DP Pres. hopefuls clash on policy

입력 2025-04-23 15:48:57 수정 2025-04-23 15:50:10 News Today





[LEAD]

With the presidential primary now past the halfway mark, Democratic Party candidates are ramping up their competition over key pledges ahead of the weekend's regional rounds.



[REPORT]

Democratic Party presidential primary candidate Lee Jae-myung has been mostly staying out of the public eye lately, only attending his court trials.



He announced plans on social media to accelerate the coal power phase-out, strengthen public healthcare, and expand integrated care systems.



Lee Jae-myung / DP Pres. Primary Candidate (April 18)

I'm promoting a state care system as one of the five national responsibilities.



Lee has been avoiding frequent media exposure or attacks on his rivals, and keeping largely low-key.



Having already secured a dominant lead, he seems focused on avoiding unnecessary controversy to minimize risks.



In contrast, candidates Kim Kyoung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon are trying different strategies in hopes of a turnaround.



Kim Kyoung-soo visited Jeonju and Gwangju ahead of the Honam primary.



He promised to provide over 30 trillion won (USD 21 billion) annually in autonomous budgets for local governments and build a metropolitan transport network.



Kim Kyoung-soo / DP Pres. Primary Candidate

How can we keep regions intact without worrying about local extinction? Who else can talk about this but me?



Kim Dong-yeon targeted voters in the Honam and capital regions by pledging to include the spirit of the May 18th democratization movement into the constitutional preamble and create a park on the site of the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido after relocating it to Sejong.



Kim Dong-yeon / DP Pres. Primary Candidate

When the National Assembly is relocated, I will create a Central park on its site

for the people.



At the second debate on Wednesday, the three candidates outlined their policies ahead of the primaries in Honam and capital regions slated for this week.