[News Today] Illegal immigrants' reckless driving

[LEAD]
A group of drivers who gathered late at night to engage in reckless driving has been caught by police. Most of the 42 people involved were foreigners. The group used social media to recruit participants by posting videos of their dangerous stunts.

[REPORT]
Vehicles gather on an empty road late at night.

The drivers honk and engage in reckless driving such as drifting and even shoot firecrackers.

Wearing masks, they sit on car windows or drive recklessly, nearly hitting a pedestrian at one time.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a tip that foreigners were drifting late at night.

Among the 42 participants rounded up, 29 were foreigners.

Ten were from Kazakhstan and eight each from Uzbekistan and Russia.

This group is accused of taking part in dangerous driving on some 70 occasions in areas, such as Hwaseong and Ansan in Gyeonggi-do Province, from March to November last year.

Students and office workers gathered after watching videos of their driving posted on a social media account with 10,000 followers.

This account's operator and the individual who orchestrated the driving party are both illegal aliens from Kazakhstan whose residence status expired three years ago.

Both are confirmed to be in the automotive business.

The mastermind told police that videos were posted online to build personal networks and promote his business.

Choi Gyu-dong / Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police
Some may think tracking down non-Koreans may be difficult but we pursue them to the end through crossborder cooperation.

Police have forcibly evicted the account operator and arrested the mastermind.

