PPP primary semifinals heat up

[Anchor]



The four candidates for the People Power Party primary will engage in a face-to-face debate tomorrow (Apr. 24) and the day after tomorrow (Apr. 25).



Candidates have been paired for debates based on their stance on impeachment, supporters versus opponents.



The top four candidates have also been focusing on expanding their influence by teaming up with eliminated candidates.



Reporter Park Young-min has the details.



[Report]



The candidates entering the semifinals have begun serious efforts to expand their support in preparation for the second primary, where 50% of the votes will come from party members.



Opponents of impeachment, candidates Kim Moon-soo and Hong Joon-pyo, have each sought to recruit candidate Na Kyung-won, and both camps have seen the addition of current lawmakers such as Yoon Sang-hyun and Baek Jong-heon.



Proponents of impeachment, candidate Han Dong-hoon, has teamed up with candidate Yang Hyang-ja, and lawmaker Kim Sung-won has joined his camp.



The one-on-one debates between the candidates they have chosen have also taken the form of pro and anti-impeachment discussions.



Tomorrow, Kim Moon-soo and Han Dong-hoon will debate, as will Ahn Cheol-soo and Kim Moon-soo, while the day after tomorrow, Han Dong-hoon and Hong Joon-pyo, who have chosen each other, will have two debates.



The discussions will cover impeachment.



[Kim Moon-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "(Impeachment) is the process that we have no choice but to go through again in the election under the leadership of Han Dong-hoon." ]



[Han Dong-hoon/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "In fact, we cannot avoid discussing martial law or impeachment in this election. We need to talk honestly and in a good direction." ]



It is expected that they will clash over the rumors of Han Deok-soo's candidacy and the possibility of a big tent.



[Hong Joon-pyo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate: "I will lead the one team and form a big tent to ensure victory." ]



[Ahn Cheol-soo/People Power Party Presidential Primary Candidate/KBS1TV Every Issue: "I hope Acting President Han Deok-soo focuses on saving the Republic of Korea rather than thinking of anything else." ]



The competition over policies and messages also continued.



Candidate Kim Moon-soo promised to expand the number of female professional soldiers and revive the military points system, while candidate Han Dong-hoon emphasized the normalization of real estate tax issues such as inheritance tax matrix.



Candidate Hong Joon-pyo proposed a national integration plan to resolve ideological, regional, and generational conflicts, and candidate Ahn Cheol-soo suggested that the three candidates apologize to the public regarding the impeachment situation.



Candidate Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party announced a government reorganization pledge to reduce government ministries to 13 and introduce a three-vice-premier system.



This is KBS News, Park Young-min.



