Supreme Court expedites Lee’s case

[Anchor]

The Supreme Court has decided to hold a hearing on the election law case of former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung tomorrow (Apr. 24).

This will be the second hearing in just two days.

There is growing interest in whether a conclusion will be reached before the presidential election, given the unprecedented speed of the hearings.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

A 'full bench hearing date,' where most of the Supreme Court justices participate in a case, typically occurs about once a month.

Additionally, in principle, a hearing must be announced at least ten days in advance.

However, in the case of former Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung's violation of the Public Official Election Act, the case was referred to the full court on the same day as the random electronic assignment, and the first hearing has already been completed.

Tomorrow, just two days later, the second hearing will also take place.

It is interpreted that Chief Justice Cho has applied the exception clause stating that 'if a speedy trial is necessary, a hearing can be scheduled immediately.'

[Cho Hee-dae/Jan. 2025: "The essential mission entrusted to the judiciary by the people is to protect the freedom and rights of the people through swift and fair trials...."]

Attention is focused on whether a ruling will be made before the presidential election on June 3.

① If the Supreme Court dismisses the appeal, Lee's acquittal will be confirmed.

② On the other hand, if the case is 'remanded' with a guilty intent, the Seoul High Court will have to retry the case.

③ There is also the possibility of a 'direct ruling' by the Supreme Court, but there have been no cases of direct rulings with guilty intent in election law cases in the past ten years.

If a ruling is not made before the presidential election and Lee is elected, there is heated debate over the possibility of 'suspension of trial.'

This is due to Article 84 of the Constitution, which states that the president cannot be criminally prosecuted during their term, except for treason and foreign aggression crimes.

In the legal community, there are conflicting opinions on this provision, with some arguing that it only applies to prosecutions initiated by the prosecution and others asserting that it includes trials as well.

KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

김태훈
김태훈 기자

