DP candidates hold second debate

[Anchor]



The candidates for the Democratic Party's presidential primary faced off again today (Apr. 23) in a debate.



They discussed issues such as constitutional amendments and basic income policies.



Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon expressed concerns that it is not desirable for candidate Lee Jae-myung to hold an overwhelming advantage.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.



[Report]



Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon expressed their concerns about the situation where candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading with nearly 90% of the votes.



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If we eat all the seeds of the breed at once this time, how will we farm next time?"]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Right now, there isn't a single incumbent member of parliament standing next to me. Sometimes it feels lonely and difficult."]



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Whoever becomes the candidate, we must win this presidential election with a one-team spirit..."]



When candidate Lee stated that he has not abandoned his leading pledge of basic society and basic income.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's because we are focusing on the economy and growth right now, but we have not given this up, is what I want to say..."]



The two candidates pointed out practical issues.



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's a bit hasty right now. We should provide limited and temporary support to boost work motivation..."]



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Isn't there a problem with government finances to go directly to basic income right now?"]



There was also a war of nerves regarding constitutional amendments.



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's not directly related to the issue of making a living, and the amended constitution won't be implemented immediately..."]



[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It might sound to the public like 'we won't do it during the term.'"]



[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "I've thought a lot about the three-year term reduction, but I think we need to approach this a bit more cautiously."]



Ahead of the remaining regional primaries, the candidates presented region-specific pledges.



Candidate Lee Jae-myung stated he would make Gangwon a future industry and global tourism city, and that Jeju would become a leading city in carbon neutrality. Candidate Kim Kyung-soo promised to establish an RE100 national industrial complex in Jeonbuk and develop new ports in Gangwon and Jeju.



Candidate Kim Dong-yeon proposed a national responsibility system for caregiving and set a goal of creating one million jobs for baby boomers.



The three candidates will focus on their next stop for regional primaries in Honam tomorrow (Apr. 24).



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



