News 9

DP candidates hold second debate

입력 2025.04.23 (23:38)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The candidates for the Democratic Party's presidential primary faced off again today (Apr. 23) in a debate.

They discussed issues such as constitutional amendments and basic income policies.

Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon expressed concerns that it is not desirable for candidate Lee Jae-myung to hold an overwhelming advantage.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon expressed their concerns about the situation where candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading with nearly 90% of the votes.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If we eat all the seeds of the breed at once this time, how will we farm next time?"]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Right now, there isn't a single incumbent member of parliament standing next to me. Sometimes it feels lonely and difficult."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Whoever becomes the candidate, we must win this presidential election with a one-team spirit..."]

When candidate Lee stated that he has not abandoned his leading pledge of basic society and basic income.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's because we are focusing on the economy and growth right now, but we have not given this up, is what I want to say..."]

The two candidates pointed out practical issues.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's a bit hasty right now. We should provide limited and temporary support to boost work motivation..."]

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Isn't there a problem with government finances to go directly to basic income right now?"]

There was also a war of nerves regarding constitutional amendments.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's not directly related to the issue of making a living, and the amended constitution won't be implemented immediately..."]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It might sound to the public like 'we won't do it during the term.'"]

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "I've thought a lot about the three-year term reduction, but I think we need to approach this a bit more cautiously."]

Ahead of the remaining regional primaries, the candidates presented region-specific pledges.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung stated he would make Gangwon a future industry and global tourism city, and that Jeju would become a leading city in carbon neutrality. Candidate Kim Kyung-soo promised to establish an RE100 national industrial complex in Jeonbuk and develop new ports in Gangwon and Jeju.

Candidate Kim Dong-yeon proposed a national responsibility system for caregiving and set a goal of creating one million jobs for baby boomers.

The three candidates will focus on their next stop for regional primaries in Honam tomorrow (Apr. 24).

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • DP candidates hold second debate
    • 입력 2025-04-23 23:38:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

The candidates for the Democratic Party's presidential primary faced off again today (Apr. 23) in a debate.

They discussed issues such as constitutional amendments and basic income policies.

Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon expressed concerns that it is not desirable for candidate Lee Jae-myung to hold an overwhelming advantage.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the details.

[Report]

Candidates Kim Kyung-soo and Kim Dong-yeon expressed their concerns about the situation where candidate Lee Jae-myung is leading with nearly 90% of the votes.

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "If we eat all the seeds of the breed at once this time, how will we farm next time?"]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Right now, there isn't a single incumbent member of parliament standing next to me. Sometimes it feels lonely and difficult."]

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Whoever becomes the candidate, we must win this presidential election with a one-team spirit..."]

When candidate Lee stated that he has not abandoned his leading pledge of basic society and basic income.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's because we are focusing on the economy and growth right now, but we have not given this up, is what I want to say..."]

The two candidates pointed out practical issues.

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's a bit hasty right now. We should provide limited and temporary support to boost work motivation..."]

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "Isn't there a problem with government finances to go directly to basic income right now?"]

There was also a war of nerves regarding constitutional amendments.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It's not directly related to the issue of making a living, and the amended constitution won't be implemented immediately..."]

[Kim Dong-yeon/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "It might sound to the public like 'we won't do it during the term.'"]

[Kim Kyung-soo/Democratic Party presidential primary candidate: "I've thought a lot about the three-year term reduction, but I think we need to approach this a bit more cautiously."]

Ahead of the remaining regional primaries, the candidates presented region-specific pledges.

Candidate Lee Jae-myung stated he would make Gangwon a future industry and global tourism city, and that Jeju would become a leading city in carbon neutrality. Candidate Kim Kyung-soo promised to establish an RE100 national industrial complex in Jeonbuk and develop new ports in Gangwon and Jeju.

Candidate Kim Dong-yeon proposed a national responsibility system for caregiving and set a goal of creating one million jobs for baby boomers.

The three candidates will focus on their next stop for regional primaries in Honam tomorrow (Apr. 24).

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방
국민의힘 4강전 본격화…<br>‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점

국민의힘 4강전 본격화…‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점
“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…<br>윈윈 전략 통할까

“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…윈윈 전략 통할까
[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수

[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.