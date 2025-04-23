Han visits joint warfighting HQ

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Acting President Han Duck-soo visited the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command today (Apr. 23).



While it was said that the intention was to emphasize the importance of the South Korea-U.S. alliance ahead of tariff negotiations, there are interpretations that Han's series of external schedules indicate preparations for his candidacy.



Tomorrow (Apr. 24), he will give a rare policy speech at the National Assembly as an acting president.



Reporter Shin Ji-hye has the details.



[Report]



Acting President Han Duck-soo visited the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command a day before trade negotiations with the U.S.



Introducing himself as "Reservist Army Sergeant Han Duck-soo," he urged efforts to strengthen the alliance.



He also expressed gratitude by calling out the individual names of soldiers who were deployed to fight wildfires last month.



Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, where the Combined Forces Command is located, is the largest U.S. military base overseas, with 92% of the land and construction costs covered by South Korea.



In a situation where President Trump has openly mentioned renegotiating defense costs, this highlights our contributions to the alliance as well as cooperation between the two countries.



Tomorrow, he will deliver a policy speech at the National Assembly.



This will be the first speech by an acting president in 46 years, where he is expected to request cooperation for the passage of the supplementary budget and outline the direction of negotiations with the U.S.



It is reported that he will not mention his candidacy, but speculation about his candidacy is spreading due to his series of external activities.



The Democratic Party has indicated that this policy speech is for "presidential candidacy" and has warned of a silent response.



They also expressed concerns about hasty negotiations and demanded a cautious approach.



In the People Power Party, some lawmakers have been consistently calling for Han's candidacy, and there are discussions that it is imminent.



In the political arena, there are predictions that acting President Han will make a final decision on his candidacy after completing the policy speech and tariff negotiations, possibly as early as this weekend.



There is also speculation that he may announce his candidacy on the 29th, when the last Cabinet meeting before the deadline for public officials to resign will be held.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



