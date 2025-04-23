Hacking attempts on election system

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



With the presidential election approaching, a cyber attack targeting the National Election Commission has occurred.



However, the commission responded immediately, and there was no damage.



The commission is taking this matter seriously and has promptly requested an investigation by the police.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the details.



[Report]



This is the 'Election Statistics System' on the Central Election Management Commission's website.



It introduces key schedules for the upcoming 21st presidential election along with historical data from past elections.



Yesterday (Apr. 22), there was a cyber attack on this site.



For about three hours from 2:40 PM, attempts to overload the server by continuously accessing it were detected.



The commission confirmed this cyber attack while monitoring the integrated control and information security systems.



They immediately blocked the relevant IP, stating that no damage occurred.



[National Election Commission official: "Currently, we are strengthening the monitoring of integrated security control, and there are no additional abnormal signs."]



An official from the commission stated, "It was an attack on a publicly available general website, not on our internal systems," and added, "We have not yet identified who is responsible."



[Lim Jong-in/Professor at Korea University Graduate School of Information Security: "Theoretically, it is impossible to access and attack the internal network from the outside. However, in reality, the internal and external networks are not completely separated in most cases...."]



Cyber attack attempts on the commission exceeded 25,000 last year alone.



The commission recognizes the seriousness of this cyber attack occurring just over 40 days before the presidential election and has immediately requested an investigation by the police.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



