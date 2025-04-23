Lee Jae-myung’s trial accelerates

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The rapid pace of the trial has stirred the political arena.



The Democratic Party of Korea has expressed suspicion of political motives, calling it unusual.



The People Power Party has urged for a quick verdict, stating it is natural proceedings.



Reporter Lee Yoo-min has the details.



[Report]



The sudden referral to the full bench of the Supreme Court and the scheduling of a follow-up hearing just two days after the first session.



The Democratic Party of Korea revealed its discomfort, calling it "an unprecedented and unusual proceeding."



They argue that it is not appropriate to treat the case differently simply because the defendant is a leading presidential candidate, as the principle is to refer to the full bench after a small bench hearing.



[Park Beom-kye/Democratic Party of Korea Member: "Is this decision based on political considerations rather than legal aspects...?"]



With the presidential election approaching, concerns have been raised about "worrying outcomes" and that "the judiciary seems strange."



While repeatedly calling for a fair trial, they are also pushing for inquiries to the court administration next week regarding current issues.



[Hwang Jeong-a/Democratic Party of Korea Spokesperson: "We expect the Supreme Court to reach a dismissal conclusion based on legal principles in the appellate trial."]



On the other hand, the People Power Party welcomed the application of the so-called '6-3-3 principle' as a natural procedure.



They assessed that the Supreme Court has shown its intention to handle the case before the presidential election, considering the public interest and social impact.



[Shin Dong-wook/People Power Party Spokesperson: "Although it is already quite late, we hope the Supreme Court will do its best to deliver a quick verdict..."]



In response to the Democratic Party's claim of this being "unusual," they criticized it as an attempt to intimidate the judiciary.



Candidate Lee also demanded that they stop obstructing the realization of justice and cooperate with the trial.



[Joo Jin-woo/People Power Party Legal Advisory Committee Chair: "'(The Democratic Party) saying that the trial should not proceed quickly' is very contradictory..."]



The People Power Party reiterated its call for the Supreme Court to directly rule on the case, stating that a wrong verdict must be swiftly corrected.



This is KBS News reporter Lee Yoo-min.



