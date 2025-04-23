Trump calms the market

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has made remarks that suggest he is stepping back from his tariff policy.



He hinted at the possibility of lowering tariffs on China and stated that he would not dismiss Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.



This is seen as an effort to calm the anxious market.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



In the 'tariff chicken game' with China, President Trump seems to have taken a step back and opened his mouth.



He acknowledged for the first time that the 145% tariff rate on China is 'very high' and hinted at the possibility of a reduction.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "145% is a very high, and it won't be that high. It will come down substantially, but it won't be 0%." ]



However, he also added pressure by stating that if they do not come to negotiate, the U.S. will set the numbers.



As concerns over the aftermath of tariffs led to declines in stock prices, the dollar, and U.S. Treasury bonds, it appears he extended a hand for negotiations with China to soothe the market.



In particular, he changed his stance regarding the pressure for Powell's resignation, which had made the market uneasy.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates. It's a perfect time to lower interest rates."]



These remarks have provided some relief to the U.S. market, but China has reiterated its fundamental position.



If a fight ensues, they will fight to the end, but if the U.S. truly wants to negotiate, they have said the door for dialogue is open.



It is interpreted that China is in no rush and that if the U.S. genuinely wants to negotiate, they should present specific measures.



It appears that China is holding firm while President Trump is retreating.



With less than 100 days until his inauguration anniversary, there are predictions that he will increase pressure on negotiations with countries other than China, including us.



This is Kim Ji-sook for KBS News in Washington.



