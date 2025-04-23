News 9

Trump calms the market

입력 2025.04.23 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has made remarks that suggest he is stepping back from his tariff policy.

He hinted at the possibility of lowering tariffs on China and stated that he would not dismiss Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.

This is seen as an effort to calm the anxious market.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

In the 'tariff chicken game' with China, President Trump seems to have taken a step back and opened his mouth.

He acknowledged for the first time that the 145% tariff rate on China is 'very high' and hinted at the possibility of a reduction.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "145% is a very high, and it won't be that high. It will come down substantially, but it won't be 0%." ]

However, he also added pressure by stating that if they do not come to negotiate, the U.S. will set the numbers.

As concerns over the aftermath of tariffs led to declines in stock prices, the dollar, and U.S. Treasury bonds, it appears he extended a hand for negotiations with China to soothe the market.

In particular, he changed his stance regarding the pressure for Powell's resignation, which had made the market uneasy.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates. It's a perfect time to lower interest rates."]

These remarks have provided some relief to the U.S. market, but China has reiterated its fundamental position.

If a fight ensues, they will fight to the end, but if the U.S. truly wants to negotiate, they have said the door for dialogue is open.

It is interpreted that China is in no rush and that if the U.S. genuinely wants to negotiate, they should present specific measures.

It appears that China is holding firm while President Trump is retreating.

With less than 100 days until his inauguration anniversary, there are predictions that he will increase pressure on negotiations with countries other than China, including us.

This is Kim Ji-sook for KBS News in Washington.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump calms the market
    • 입력 2025-04-23 23:54:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has made remarks that suggest he is stepping back from his tariff policy.

He hinted at the possibility of lowering tariffs on China and stated that he would not dismiss Federal Reserve Chairman Powell.

This is seen as an effort to calm the anxious market.

Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.

[Report]

In the 'tariff chicken game' with China, President Trump seems to have taken a step back and opened his mouth.

He acknowledged for the first time that the 145% tariff rate on China is 'very high' and hinted at the possibility of a reduction.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "145% is a very high, and it won't be that high. It will come down substantially, but it won't be 0%." ]

However, he also added pressure by stating that if they do not come to negotiate, the U.S. will set the numbers.

As concerns over the aftermath of tariffs led to declines in stock prices, the dollar, and U.S. Treasury bonds, it appears he extended a hand for negotiations with China to soothe the market.

In particular, he changed his stance regarding the pressure for Powell's resignation, which had made the market uneasy.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I have no intention of firing him. I would like to see him be a little more active in terms of his idea to lower interest rates. It's a perfect time to lower interest rates."]

These remarks have provided some relief to the U.S. market, but China has reiterated its fundamental position.

If a fight ensues, they will fight to the end, but if the U.S. truly wants to negotiate, they have said the door for dialogue is open.

It is interpreted that China is in no rush and that if the U.S. genuinely wants to negotiate, they should present specific measures.

It appears that China is holding firm while President Trump is retreating.

With less than 100 days until his inauguration anniversary, there are predictions that he will increase pressure on negotiations with countries other than China, including us.

This is Kim Ji-sook for KBS News in Washington.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방
국민의힘 4강전 본격화…<br>‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점

국민의힘 4강전 본격화…‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점
“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…<br>윈윈 전략 통할까

“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…윈윈 전략 통할까
[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수

[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.