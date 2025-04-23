China to break through trade war

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



One of the solutions that China presents in its confrontation with the United States is 'let's break through with technology.'



At the motor show in Shanghai, which opened today, a large number of new electric vehicle technologies from China were unveiled.



This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.



[Report]



Sales have started recently of a Chinese electric vehicle from BYD, which can travel 400 km with just a 5-minute charge.



More than 10,000 consumers opened their wallets in an instant.



[BYD Dealership: "(This battery) is characterized by being safe, stable, and having a long lifespan. It can be used up to 3,000 times."]



It has been less than two months since BYD's ultra-fast charging technology was revealed.



And China has already announced a new charging technology that can travel even further.



Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL has introduced a battery that can travel 520 km with a 5-minute charge, and another battery that can travel up to 1,500 km on a single charge.



At Auto Shanghai, a 'solid-state battery,' dubbed the dream battery due to its lower fire risk and superior energy output performance, was also unveiled.



Geely Automobile and Li Xiang Automobile each showcased AI-equipped vehicles, and collaboration between global automakers and Chinese AI technology is accelerating.



[Oliver Zipse/BMW CEO: "We will also integrate AI reasoning from DeekSeek into our newest vehicles here in China."]



As Chinese companies lead the competition in new technologies, about one-third of the world's electric vehicle patents were filed by China in the third quarter of last year.



The Chinese authorities also define electric vehicles as 'smart devices' and support their development into 'intelligent mobility spaces.'



This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.



