News 9

China to break through trade war

입력 2025.04.23 (23:54)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

One of the solutions that China presents in its confrontation with the United States is 'let's break through with technology.'

At the motor show in Shanghai, which opened today, a large number of new electric vehicle technologies from China were unveiled.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

Sales have started recently of a Chinese electric vehicle from BYD, which can travel 400 km with just a 5-minute charge.

More than 10,000 consumers opened their wallets in an instant.

[BYD Dealership: "(This battery) is characterized by being safe, stable, and having a long lifespan. It can be used up to 3,000 times."]

It has been less than two months since BYD's ultra-fast charging technology was revealed.

And China has already announced a new charging technology that can travel even further.

Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL has introduced a battery that can travel 520 km with a 5-minute charge, and another battery that can travel up to 1,500 km on a single charge.

At Auto Shanghai, a 'solid-state battery,' dubbed the dream battery due to its lower fire risk and superior energy output performance, was also unveiled.

Geely Automobile and Li Xiang Automobile each showcased AI-equipped vehicles, and collaboration between global automakers and Chinese AI technology is accelerating.

[Oliver Zipse/BMW CEO: "We will also integrate AI reasoning from DeekSeek into our newest vehicles here in China."]

As Chinese companies lead the competition in new technologies, about one-third of the world's electric vehicle patents were filed by China in the third quarter of last year.

The Chinese authorities also define electric vehicles as 'smart devices' and support their development into 'intelligent mobility spaces.'

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • China to break through trade war
    • 입력 2025-04-23 23:54:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

One of the solutions that China presents in its confrontation with the United States is 'let's break through with technology.'

At the motor show in Shanghai, which opened today, a large number of new electric vehicle technologies from China were unveiled.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

Sales have started recently of a Chinese electric vehicle from BYD, which can travel 400 km with just a 5-minute charge.

More than 10,000 consumers opened their wallets in an instant.

[BYD Dealership: "(This battery) is characterized by being safe, stable, and having a long lifespan. It can be used up to 3,000 times."]

It has been less than two months since BYD's ultra-fast charging technology was revealed.

And China has already announced a new charging technology that can travel even further.

Chinese electric vehicle battery manufacturer CATL has introduced a battery that can travel 520 km with a 5-minute charge, and another battery that can travel up to 1,500 km on a single charge.

At Auto Shanghai, a 'solid-state battery,' dubbed the dream battery due to its lower fire risk and superior energy output performance, was also unveiled.

Geely Automobile and Li Xiang Automobile each showcased AI-equipped vehicles, and collaboration between global automakers and Chinese AI technology is accelerating.

[Oliver Zipse/BMW CEO: "We will also integrate AI reasoning from DeekSeek into our newest vehicles here in China."]

As Chinese companies lead the competition in new technologies, about one-third of the world's electric vehicle patents were filed by China in the third quarter of last year.

The Chinese authorities also define electric vehicles as 'smart devices' and support their development into 'intelligent mobility spaces.'

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.
김효신
김효신 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방
국민의힘 4강전 본격화…<br>‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점

국민의힘 4강전 본격화…‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점
“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…<br>윈윈 전략 통할까

“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…윈윈 전략 통할까
[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수

[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.