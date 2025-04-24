Random stabbing incident, 1 dead

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last night (Apr. 22), a man in his 30s wielded a weapon at women he had never seen before in a supermarket located in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul.



One of the victims has died.



The man, for whom a detention warrant has been requested, hid the weapon immediately after the crime and even reported it himself.



Reporter Bae Ji-hyun has the details.



[Report]



Last night in front of a supermarket in Gangbuk-gu, Seoul.



A man in a hospital gown walks calmly while on the phone.



Soon after, a police car arrives, and officers chase the man, surrounding him with batons and shields before arresting him.



The incident occurred around 6:20 PM yesterday.



A man in his 30s, referred to as Mr. A, suddenly attacked two women he had never met before inside the supermarket with a weapon.



[Witness/voice altered: "A woman had just bought eggs and came out when the man attacked her with a weapon... She collapsed immediately."]



When the police arrived, a seriously injured woman was lying in front of the supermarket.



Among the two victims, this woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital but ultimately died.



[Incident witness/voice altered: "(The victim) collapsed right away. The suspect came out and seemed calm. He was telling people by the utility pole, 'Go inside! Go!' and..."]



According to police investigations, Mr. A entered the supermarket and drank some alcohol from the shelf.



He then suddenly tore open the packaging of a weapon for sale and attacked the victims.



Immediately after the crime, he hid the weapon on a display shelf and left the mart, making the 112 police report himself.



[Incident witness/voice altered: "When I came out and looked inside, the weapon was hidden between snack bags."]



Merchants are expressing their anxiety over the sudden indiscriminate (random) weapon attack.



[Nearby merchant/voice altered: "(The moment of the incident) they say it keeps coming to mind. They can't forget it. (A neighboring merchant) was here earlier but went back home..."]



The police have applied for a detention warrant for Mr. A, who is facing murder charges, and are investigating the motive behind the crime.



This is KBS News, Bae Ji-hyun.



