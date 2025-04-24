Stopping repeat random attacks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the past five years, there have been over 370 incidents of indiscriminate crimes like the one you just saw.



Most of the perpetrators reportedly have a history of crimes against individuals.



There are calls for active intervention to prevent recidivism.



Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



["Drop the knife! Drop the knife!"]



Cho Seon, who caused four casualties in a stabbing attack, said, "I wanted to make people unhappy."



Choi Won-jong, who hit people with his car and wielded a weapon, killed or injured 14 people.



[Choi Won-jong/'indiscriminate crime' perpetrator at Seohyeon Station: "(Do you feel guilty knowing there were 14 casualties?) Yes. I am truly sorry to the victims."]



In the past five years, there have been 378 cases of 'indiscriminate crimes,' averaging more than six cases per month.



A national research institute analyzed their investigation and trial records.



First, about 80% of the perpetrators had prior convictions, and among them, most (90%) had a history of 'crimes against individuals.'



23% were convicted of violence or injury, indicating a very high recidivism rate for violent crimes, according to the report's analysis.



The suspect in the Mia-dong indiscriminate knife attack was also confirmed to have a prior conviction.



Additionally, more than half had mental health issues, with 27% experiencing psychiatric problems such as hallucinations or delusions as motives for their crimes.



However, the direct causal relationship between mental illness and violence remains unclear.



What about their social relationships?



More than half (57%) had little or no social support networks.



Based on these characteristics, the report suggested that active intervention to reduce recidivism risk could be a key to solving indiscriminate crimes.



[Han Min-kyung/Professor at Police University: "We need to consider what social grievances led to this and what social support can be provided, particularly from the perspective of social networks."]



Furthermore, strengthening management of released offenders in collaboration with judicial institutions and mental health professionals, identifying high-risk groups, and monitoring warning signs are also cited as measures to prevent indiscriminate crimes.



This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.



