News 9

Stopping repeat random attacks

입력 2025.04.24 (00:07)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the past five years, there have been over 370 incidents of indiscriminate crimes like the one you just saw.

Most of the perpetrators reportedly have a history of crimes against individuals.

There are calls for active intervention to prevent recidivism.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

["Drop the knife! Drop the knife!"]

Cho Seon, who caused four casualties in a stabbing attack, said, "I wanted to make people unhappy."

Choi Won-jong, who hit people with his car and wielded a weapon, killed or injured 14 people.

[Choi Won-jong/'indiscriminate crime' perpetrator at Seohyeon Station: "(Do you feel guilty knowing there were 14 casualties?) Yes. I am truly sorry to the victims."]

In the past five years, there have been 378 cases of 'indiscriminate crimes,' averaging more than six cases per month.

A national research institute analyzed their investigation and trial records.

First, about 80% of the perpetrators had prior convictions, and among them, most (90%) had a history of 'crimes against individuals.'

23% were convicted of violence or injury, indicating a very high recidivism rate for violent crimes, according to the report's analysis.

The suspect in the Mia-dong indiscriminate knife attack was also confirmed to have a prior conviction.

Additionally, more than half had mental health issues, with 27% experiencing psychiatric problems such as hallucinations or delusions as motives for their crimes.

However, the direct causal relationship between mental illness and violence remains unclear.

What about their social relationships?

More than half (57%) had little or no social support networks.

Based on these characteristics, the report suggested that active intervention to reduce recidivism risk could be a key to solving indiscriminate crimes.

[Han Min-kyung/Professor at Police University: "We need to consider what social grievances led to this and what social support can be provided, particularly from the perspective of social networks."]

Furthermore, strengthening management of released offenders in collaboration with judicial institutions and mental health professionals, identifying high-risk groups, and monitoring warning signs are also cited as measures to prevent indiscriminate crimes.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Stopping repeat random attacks
    • 입력 2025-04-24 00:07:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the past five years, there have been over 370 incidents of indiscriminate crimes like the one you just saw.

Most of the perpetrators reportedly have a history of crimes against individuals.

There are calls for active intervention to prevent recidivism.

Reporter Moon Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

["Drop the knife! Drop the knife!"]

Cho Seon, who caused four casualties in a stabbing attack, said, "I wanted to make people unhappy."

Choi Won-jong, who hit people with his car and wielded a weapon, killed or injured 14 people.

[Choi Won-jong/'indiscriminate crime' perpetrator at Seohyeon Station: "(Do you feel guilty knowing there were 14 casualties?) Yes. I am truly sorry to the victims."]

In the past five years, there have been 378 cases of 'indiscriminate crimes,' averaging more than six cases per month.

A national research institute analyzed their investigation and trial records.

First, about 80% of the perpetrators had prior convictions, and among them, most (90%) had a history of 'crimes against individuals.'

23% were convicted of violence or injury, indicating a very high recidivism rate for violent crimes, according to the report's analysis.

The suspect in the Mia-dong indiscriminate knife attack was also confirmed to have a prior conviction.

Additionally, more than half had mental health issues, with 27% experiencing psychiatric problems such as hallucinations or delusions as motives for their crimes.

However, the direct causal relationship between mental illness and violence remains unclear.

What about their social relationships?

More than half (57%) had little or no social support networks.

Based on these characteristics, the report suggested that active intervention to reduce recidivism risk could be a key to solving indiscriminate crimes.

[Han Min-kyung/Professor at Police University: "We need to consider what social grievances led to this and what social support can be provided, particularly from the perspective of social networks."]

Furthermore, strengthening management of released offenders in collaboration with judicial institutions and mental health professionals, identifying high-risk groups, and monitoring warning signs are also cited as measures to prevent indiscriminate crimes.

This is KBS News, Moon Ye-seul.
문예슬
문예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방

민주당 경선 2차 토론회…개헌·기본소득 공방
국민의힘 4강전 본격화…<br>‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점

국민의힘 4강전 본격화…‘탄핵·빅텐트’ 쟁점
“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…<br>윈윈 전략 통할까

“자동차 신속 해결책 마련”…윈윈 전략 통할까
[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수

[단독] 강동구 땅 꺼짐 ‘설계보다 4배 초과 굴착’…지하작업 일지 입수
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.