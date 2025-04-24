News 9

[Exclusive] Excavation violations unveiled

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that excavation work was carried out in violation of guidelines at the site in Gangdong-gu, Seoul, where a major ground subsidence accident occurred.

There were days when the daily excavation length was four times the length specified in the guidelines.

There had already been reports of cracks before the ground subsidence, but the construction had continued.

This is an exclusive report by reporter Kim Ha-eun.

[Report]

At the 20-meter diameter site of the ground subsidence accident, the extension work for subway line 9 was in full swing.

KBS has obtained the work log for the construction site.

It is recorded that on the 4th of last month, 3.2 meters of tunnel excavation was carried out just 20 days before the ground subsidence accident.

According to the construction design, the permitted excavation distance in this section is 0.8 meters at a time.

They excavated four times the length specified in the construction guidelines.

[Lee Chan-woo/President of the Korean Society of Construction Environment: "(3.2 meters) is an excavation distance that cannot occur if the construction method is followed properly. It means excavation resumed before the concrete (that was reinforced after excavation) had reached its strength, making subsidence inevitable."]

An excavation of 3.2 meters in one day also affected the ground.

This is a gas station right next to the site of the ground subsidence accident.

Cracking on the floor began to appear here about a month before the accident, early last month.

On the 6th of last month, the gas station reported the cracks, but excavation work exceeding the construction guidelines was repeated six more times before the ground subsidence accident.

The work log for the 12th of last month records that waterproofing work was done to block water in the tunnel.

This could be seen as a precursor to a burst water pipe, but excavation work continued.

[Lee Chan-woo/President of the Korean Society of Construction Environment: "Since the groundwater level is well below (the construction site), groundwater is not the cause. It must be a burst water pipe or a burst sewage pipe. An investigation should be conducted on that."]

In response, the construction company stated, "We proceeded with the excavation in consultation with the site supervision and it was not an excessive construction," adding, "The waterproofing work was a proactive response in case of water leakage."

The city of Seoul, which commissioned the construction, stated, "As the investigation is still ongoing, we need to wait for the results to accurately determine the cause of the accident."

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

